CBS slammed after tweeting Rittenhouse testified he 'murdered two men': 'Straight up libelous'

Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he "murdered two men."

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, following a deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Rittenhouse and a friend said they traveled to Kenosha at the time to protect local businesses in the midst of riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys said during testimony that he was acting in self-defense.

But critics accused CBS of delivering its own verdict by tweeting Rittenhouse "told the jury he murdered two men." The outlet later updated the tweet to read, "Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense."

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURORS SEE VIDEOS SHOWING VIOLENT UNREST, MOMENTS LEADING UP TO FATAL SHOOTING

Twitter users told CBS that their initial analysis wasn't just misleading, but it was potentially libelous as well.

CRITICS FLAME LEBRON JAMES AS ‘COWARD,’ ‘IMMATURE PERSON’ FOR MOCKING KYLE RITTENHOUSE CRYING ON WITNESS STAND

"Oh, well, then. No need for trials, CBS News has delivered its verdict!" National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

"In the event of a conviction, a national news organization saying that will go straight into the appeal brief," he added.