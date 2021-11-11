Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CBS slammed after tweeting Rittenhouse testified he 'murdered two men': 'Straight up libelous'

Rittenhouse and his attorneys have claimed he acted in self-defense

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines November 11 Video

Media top headlines November 11

In media news today, Kamala Harris gets panned for using a 'French accent' to French scientists, Morgan Ortagus rips Adam Schiff over discredited Steele dossier, and ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes an article on 'Why racist white voters often favor Black Republicans'

Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he "murdered two men."

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, following a deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Rittenhouse and a friend said they traveled to Kenosha at the time to protect local businesses in the midst of riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Kyle Rittenhouse arrives before the start of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.  (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse arrives before the start of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.  (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

Rittenhouse and his attorneys said during testimony that he was acting in self-defense. 

But critics accused CBS of delivering its own verdict by tweeting Rittenhouse "told the jury he murdered two men." The outlet later updated the tweet to read, "Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense." 

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURORS SEE VIDEOS SHOWING VIOLENT UNREST, MOMENTS LEADING UP TO FATAL SHOOTING

Twitter users told CBS that their initial analysis wasn't just misleading, but it was potentially libelous as well.

CRITICS FLAME LEBRON JAMES AS ‘COWARD,’ ‘IMMATURE PERSON’ FOR MOCKING KYLE RITTENHOUSE CRYING ON WITNESS STAND

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during cross examination in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during cross examination in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

"Oh, well, then. No need for trials, CBS News has delivered its verdict!" National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin tweeted. 

"In the event of a conviction, a national news organization saying that will go straight into the appeal brief," he added.

Supporters for Jacob Blake march Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Blake in August after responding to a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Supporters for Jacob Blake march Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Blake in August after responding to a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.