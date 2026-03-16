Adam Carolla pushes back after Joe Rogan says some Trump supporters feel 'betrayed' by Iran strikes

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Comedian Adam Carolla pushed back on Joe Rogan after the podcast giant questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on Iran, arguing the threat posed by the regime has long been "defined."

"I don't agree with Joe in that I don't think it's undefined, I think it has been defined. We talk about the nuclear threat, we talk about them just being a menace in the region and a huge supporter and funder of terror and their attacks on our ally Israel… and also wanting to assassinate Trump," he said Sunday on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

"If somebody said, 'Hey… Canada has put out a couple of threats trying to assassinate Adam Carolla,' and then at some point I took over the United States and became controlling member of the military, I would bomb Canada. First thing, bomb Canada, they put a bounty on my head, now I'm in control."

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Carolla's remarks come on the heels of Rogan arguing that some Trump supporters feel "betrayed" by the president's decision to strike Iran after making "no more wars" a central component of his 2024 campaign.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan said Wednesday.

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"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on no more wars and these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

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Rogan was among a handful of notable personalities who endorsed Trump during his matchup with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The podcast giant said during Wednesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that the decision to strike "doesn't make any sense" unless the U.S. were acting on behalf of another nation's interests — namely Israel's.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.