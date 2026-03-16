Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Adam Carolla pushes back after Joe Rogan says some Trump supporters feel 'betrayed' by Iran strikes

Carolla argues Iran threat has been 'defined' through nuclear program, terror funding and Trump assassination attempts

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Adam Carolla blasts California's high gas prices, hospice fraud, Joe Rogan's Iran comments Video

Adam Carolla blasts California's high gas prices, hospice fraud, Joe Rogan's Iran comments

Adam Carolla criticizes California Gov. Gavin Newsom over high gas prices and widespread hospice fraud in Los Angeles. He also responds to Joe Rogan's recent remarks on President Trump's strike against Iran, calling it undefinable.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Adam Carolla pushed back on Joe Rogan after the podcast giant questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on Iran, arguing the threat posed by the regime has long been "defined."

"I don't agree with Joe in that I don't think it's undefined, I think it has been defined. We talk about the nuclear threat, we talk about them just being a menace in the region and a huge supporter and funder of terror and their attacks on our ally Israel… and also wanting to assassinate Trump," he said Sunday on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

"If somebody said, 'Hey… Canada has put out a couple of threats trying to assassinate Adam Carolla,' and then at some point I took over the United States and became controlling member of the military, I would bomb Canada. First thing, bomb Canada, they put a bounty on my head, now I'm in control."

TRUMP VOWS TO HIT IRAN 'VERY HARD' AFTER OBLITERATING NEARLY '90 PERCENT' OF REGIME MISSILES

Joe Rogan and Adam Carolla in a side-by-side split photo

Comedian Adam Carolla, left, attends "A Night of Laughter With RFK Jr. & Friends," hosted by the Kennedy campaign at the Million Dollar Theater on Feb. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA; Joe Rogan, right, helps anchor the broadcast during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 6, 2023, in Newark, NJ. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Carolla's remarks come on the heels of Rogan arguing that some Trump supporters feel "betrayed" by the president's decision to strike Iran after making "no more wars" a central component of his 2024 campaign.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan said Wednesday

SEN RAND PAUL: AMERICA IS AT WAR — BUT AMERICANS DIDN’T VOTE FOR IT

Trump monitors military operation against Iran.

President Donald Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Mar. 2, 2026. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on no more wars and these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogan says 'people feel betrayed' by Trump's military operation in Iran after campaigning as peace candidate Video

Rogan was among a handful of notable personalities who endorsed Trump during his matchup with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The podcast giant said during Wednesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that the decision to strike "doesn't make any sense" unless the U.S. were acting on behalf of another nation's interests — namely Israel's.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue