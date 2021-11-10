LeBron James mocks Rittenhouse's courtroom breakdown: 'What tears? Knock it off'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse over a video showing the 18-year-old crying in court while testifying in his murder trial.

"What tears?????" the 17-time All-Star tweeted Wednesday evening after the conclusion of Rittenhouse’s testimony in his unfolding murder trial, where the teen broke down on the stand recounting the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured.

PROSECUTORS COULD BE BARRED FROM RE-TRYING RITTENHOUSE IF PROSECUTORS INTENTIONALLY CAUSED MISTRIAL: EXPERT

"I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," James added.

The tweet was retweeted thousands of times and liked tens of thousands of times about fifteen minutes after being posted.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

TUCKER CARLSON: KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S TRIAL IS THE MOST BIZARRE COURT PROCEEDING EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA

He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire in response to police violence against Black people in the country.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued repeatedly that their client was acting in self-defense and fired his semi-automatic rifle because he was being chased or faced with a gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prosecution has tried to depict Rittenhouse as the person who instigated the events, including by emphasizing that he is the only person to have shot someone during the night of unrest. During trial Wednesday, Rittenhouse's defense asked the presiding judge for a mistrial with prejudice, which would end the trial and prevent Rittenhouse from facing the same charges again.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report