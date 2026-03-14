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Counter-terrorism

Ex-jihadist warns of predatory recruitment after ISIS-inspired bomb plot in New York City

Counterterrorism expert reveals how recruiters use 'drug dealer' tactics to attract young people

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Deradicalized Jihadist reacts to recent string of terror attacks in US Video

Deradicalized Jihadist reacts to recent string of terror attacks in US

Counterterrorism operative Mubin Shaikh joins 'Saturday in America' to share his story and warn minors of how terror groups radicalize young people.

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A former jihadist turned counterterrorism operative warns that a lethal ideology is turning American teenagers into ISIS-inspired "superheroes."

Mubin Shaikh was radicalized at age 20 but was later de-radicalized and became a counterterrorism operative in Canada. Following the latest terror attack in New York City, he explained the predatory nature of extremist recruiters.

"It's like drug dealing. You give them something that they're [going to] get high off of. A kid who’s looking for a sense of meaning, belonging, purpose, identity," Shaikh said on "Saturday in America."

"He’s a zero in real life and he goes online and suddenly he’s Abu Jihad, a superhero. He’s from zero to hero overnight," he added.

HERO NYPD OFFICERS HONORED FOR FOILING ALLEGED ISIS-INSPIRED TERROR PLOT NEAR GRACIE MANSION

Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat

Ibrahim Kayumi, right, pictured handing an object to Emir Balat, left. Both men were arrested on March 7 after allegedly attempting to bomb a protest in New York City and pledging allegiance to the ISIS terror group. (Justice Department Office of Public Affairs)

On March 7, two teenagers attempted to use improvised explosive devices at a demonstration outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home, Gracie Mansion. 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi traveled from Pennsylvania to Manhattan to hurl explosive devices into a crowd, according to the Justice Department. 

The incident is being investigated as "ISIS-inspired terrorism" after one of the suspects reportedly wrote and signed a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State, according to federal prosecutors.

Shaikh explained that ideology combined with grievances is what stirs young people to act. He described purpose and identity as a product being sold by jihadist recruiters.

CNN’S ABBY PHILLIP WRONGLY CLAIMS NEW YORK CITY ISIS-INSPIRED TERROR ATTACK WAS ‘AGAINST’ MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI

NYC officials address explosive device incident.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York City on March 9. (Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images)

Shaikh noted the United States has fought other countries in the past, including Vietnam and Japan, yet there is no generation of young people "out to kill Americans."

"They don't have an ideology that tells them, ‘Hey, these attacks are occurring because you're Muslim. This is the reason why. And they hate you because of your identity and your religion. And that's why you got to lash out and attack them back,’" he said.

MYSTERIOUS CALLS PLACED FROM NYC TERROR SUSPECT FAMILY'S HOME HOURS AFTER ALLEGED ISIS-INSPIRED ATTACK

Shaikh added that young people can quickly be radicalized online, far from the Middle East. He recalled his counterterrorism work against the "Toronto 18" in Canada, noting those young people had been fueled by what they saw online.

18-year-old Emir Balat is arrested at protest.

18-year-old Emir Balat is arrested after allegedly throwing a handmade smoke grenade during a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" protest on March 7, 2026.  (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

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"They had been watching all these jihadi videos online of these guys training. And so now it's life imitating art because now you're seeing those videos, now I want to replicate those videos," he added.

According to New York prosecutors, Balat told investigators he wanted to carry out an attack "bigger" than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which resulted in the deaths of three people and hundreds of injuries. Both suspects face up to life in prison.

Hero NYPD officers speak to Fox News after foiling Gracie Mansion IED attack Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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