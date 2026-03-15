Illegal immigrant released under Biden charged with groping female students at Virginia high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant released during the Biden administration has been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery after allegedly groping female classmates in the hallways of a Virginia high school, according to parents and school officials.

"I think this entire horrifying situation is the direct consequence of policy with really dysfunctional priorities, and that's to shield adult illegal immigrants at the expense of children's safety, even in their public schools," Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, the mother of 3 students in the Fairfax County School System, told Fox News.

Lundquist-Arora joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the arrest of an 18-year-old student accused of touching several female classmates inappropriately while they were walking through the halls of Fairfax High School.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING NJ TEEN COULD BE RELEASED UNDER SANCTUARY POLICIES, ICE WARNS

The student, identified as 18-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery after allegedly touching female students while they were walking through the hallways between classes, according to a letter sent to parents by Fairfax High School officials.

Lundquist-Arora claims officials at the high school waited two weeks to inform parents and the move only came after parental pressure.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR CHARGED WITH ‘RANDOM’ MURDER AFTER 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN MASSACHUSETTS HOME

Fox News reached out to both Fairfax High School and the school district (FCPS) and did not receive a comment.

Neither entity immediately returned Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

FCPS provided local outlet 7News with the following statement, however:

"While Fairfax County Public Schools is unable to comment on specifics due to federal and state privacy laws, we prioritize student and staff safety. We fully investigate. Anytime someone shares. That an incident has occurred at school or that they do not feel safe at school."