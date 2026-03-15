Iranian foreign minister claims Trump launched war 'because it is fun'

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi claimed on Sunday, on "Face the Nation," that President Donald Trump launched attacks against Iran "because it is fun," accusing the United States of starting what he called an "illegal war" during an interview with CBS host Margaret Brennan.

"We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Aragchi said. "There are people being killed only because President Trump wants to have fun... they are sinking ships and targeting different places because it is fun."

The comments came as the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, with the Trump administration signaling the conflict could continue longer than initially anticipated.

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Trump told Fox News Radio that he will ultimately know when the conflict is nearing its end, saying he’ll recognize that moment "when I feel it in my bones."

The White House did not respond for comment from Fox News Digital.

During the CBS interview, Brennan pressed the foreign minister about Iranian drone and missile attacks across the Gulf region and their impact on neighboring countries that host U.S. military forces.

Aragchi defended Iran's actions, claiming Tehran is targeting only American military assets that host U.S. military forces.

"We are only targeting American assets, American installations, American military bases," Aragchi said. "They are using their soil to attack us... they use the territory of UAE to attack us."

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Brennan challenged him, noting reports that Iranian drones and missiles have struck civilian areas in neighboring countries. Aragchi denied that civilians were being targeted.

The foreign minister also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway by which roughly 20% of the world's oil supply passes through. Aragchi said Iran has not formally closed the strait but acknowledged that some vessels have avoided the route because of security concerns tied to the conflict.

He also discussed Iran's nuclear program, referencing roughly 440 kilograms of enriched uranium previously documented by international inspectors. He said the material is currently buried under rubble following strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"They are under rubble," Aragchi said, "Of course, you know there is the possibility to retrieve them, but under the supervision of the agency."

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The foreign minister also acknowledged that Tehran previously offered to dilute its stockpile.

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