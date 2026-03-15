US could take Iran’s main oil export hub ‘at a time of our choosing,’ Jack Keane says

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Retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane said the United States could choose to seize Iran’s main oil export hub, warning the regime that its most critical economic lifeline remains vulnerable as U.S. forces continue dismantling Tehran’s military capabilities.

"We can take Kharg Island at a time of our choosing, and we choose not to take that now," Keane told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Would we take it in the future? Those options are there for the president, likely towards the end of this? Because, if we take Kharg Island, either we occupy it or blockade it, there's a number of things that we can do."

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Keane said such a move would effectively put the Iranian regime in "checkmate," given how heavily its economy depends on the island.

"Now we [would] own all of their major assets. It's 50% of their budget, 60% of the revenue, 80, 90% of the distribution points for their oil," he said.

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"So it is clearly a strategic asset, but we will do that at a time of our choosing."

Keane’s remarks come as the U.S. and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran, targeting the regime’s offensive capabilities and threatening further action against its energy infrastructure.

The remarks also come after President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. had carried out a bombing raid on the island.

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"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social .

The island has a loading capacity of about 7 million barrels per day, and roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through it. Most of those exports are shipped to China and India, underscoring the island’s importance not only to Iran’s energy trade, but also to broader global oil markets.

Fox News' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.