Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

US could take Iran’s main oil export hub ‘at a time of our choosing,’ Jack Keane says

Keane says seizing Kharg Island would control 50% of Iran's budget and 80-90% of oil distribution points

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Gen. Jack Keane details US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, Strait of Hormuz threats Video

Gen. Jack Keane details US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, Strait of Hormuz threats

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane discusses ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran, including the Kharg Island strikes. He explains the strategic importance of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane said the United States could choose to seize Iran’s main oil export hub, warning the regime that its most critical economic lifeline remains vulnerable as U.S. forces continue dismantling Tehran’s military capabilities.

"We can take Kharg Island at a time of our choosing, and we choose not to take that now," Keane told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Would we take it in the future? Those options are there for the president, likely towards the end of this? Because, if we take Kharg Island, either we occupy it or blockade it, there's a number of things that we can do."

IRAN HOLDS WORLD ENERGY HOSTAGE WITH 'NIGHTMARE' STRAIT OF HORMUZ SEA MINES, FORMER CENTCOM OFFICIAL WARNS

Kharg Island Iran

Kharg Island is a major source of Iranian oil exports. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Keane said such a move would effectively put the Iranian regime in "checkmate," given how heavily its economy depends on the island.

"Now we [would] own all of their major assets. It's 50% of their budget, 60% of the revenue, 80, 90% of the distribution points for their oil," he said.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY OFFERS A RARE LOOK AT DAMAGE INSIDE IRAN

Gen. Jack Keane seen on "Fox News Sunday" set discussing Russia

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] appears during a segment on "Fox News Sunday."  (FOX NEWS)

"So it is clearly a strategic asset, but we will do that at a time of our choosing."

Keane’s remarks come as the U.S. and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran, targeting the regime’s offensive capabilities and threatening further action against its energy infrastructure.

The remarks also come after President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. had carried out a bombing raid on the island.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Analyzing strikes on Kharg Island: The key to Iran's oil economy Video

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The island has a loading capacity of about 7 million barrels per day, and roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through it. Most of those exports are shipped to China and India, underscoring the island’s importance not only to Iran’s energy trade, but also to broader global oil markets.

Fox News' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue