CNN liberal panelist argues billions spent on defense should go to health insurance instead

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Political commentator, Leigh McGowan, argued Friday, on "CNN NewsNight" with Abby Phillips, that President Donald Trump's decision to escalate the U.S. conflict with Iran raises questions about government spending priorities.

She complained that tens of thousands of Americans die each year without health insurance while the U.S. spends billions on war.

"You’re saying 46 Americans died, so we should attack this country. Here at home, 68,000 Americans die a year because they don’t have health insurance," McGowan said. "So, if we’re going to spend billions of dollars on something, would it not make more sense to save American lives, to spend it here on health care than bombing another country."

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The exchange came during a panel discussion about the Trump administration's military action in Iran, including reports that thousands of U.S. Marines were deployed near Kharg Island, a strategic Iranian oil-export hub.

McGowan argued the administration had not presented a clear exit strategy and warned the conflict could drain American resources that might otherwise address domestic challenges such as health care and social programs.

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New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan challenged McGowan, arguing that crippling Iran’s global terror apparatus would be a clear victory for the United States.

"We've already seen this regime completely crippled," Moynihan stated, "The military has been clear. We don't want them to get a nuclear weapon. We want to decrease their missile supply. We are already accomplishing those goals."

Moynihan acknowledged that Americans want the war to end "tomorrow," but that the U.S. military has already delivered substantial blows to Iran’s capabilities.

McGowan reaffirmed that she is pro-military, but wants to see an end to the war.

"I am absolutely pro-military, which is why I am against this war," McGowan said, "You need to not only have a plan and a reason, you need to have an exit-strategy. You have to know why you're there, what you're doing, what your goal is. We don't have that."

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Trump defended the military action as necessary to deter Iranian aggression and protect American personnel and allies in the Middle East.

"For decades it had been the policy of the United States never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon," Trump said during his State of the Union. "Many decades. Since they seized control of that proud nation 47 years ago, the regime and its murderous proxies have spread nothing but terrorism and death and hate."

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