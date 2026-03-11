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Newly launched coalition with ‘affordability agenda’ vows to attack guaranteed income programs

Guaranteed basic income programs have become a trend across the U.S. in recent years, with more than 100 pilot programs launched since 2018.

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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A newly launched conservative nonprofit with an "affordability agenda" vows to fight back against policies like guaranteed income programs that are being implemented in cities and counties across the country. 

"They're going to put us in a fiscal hole," Chuck Flint, who is the executive director of the new group the Coalition for Affordability & Prosperity (CAP), said. 

Flint, who served as former chief of staff to Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, launched CAP last week and said the group is "dedicated to advancing policies that lower costs for American families."

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An image of a man's hand holding an open wallet with dollar bills inside.

Executive director for the Coalition for Affordability & Prosperity, Chuck Flint, argued that the recipients of guaranteed income programs are "victims" because cash assistance programs drive inflation. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

"In order to create those programs, what do you have to do? You have to raise taxes, and what does raising taxes on people do? It's going to push them into a more difficult financial position. It's not going to make things more affordable because they are going to have less money," Flint told Fox News Digital. "And every time the Democrats say, 'Well, we're going to tax the rich.' That never holds true. It's the middle class that ends up paying for it. It's always the middle-class."

CAP aims to serve as a "leading voice for solutions to the affordability crisis" using policy research, national polling, public media campaigns, and lobbying lawmakers.

Flint argues that the recipients of guaranteed income programs are "victims" because cash assistance programs drive inflation.

"These people are actually victims of these policies of government overspending that drive inflation, of regulation that killed the housing supply, of a healthcare system that the government broke," he argued. "They need to rely on all these subsidies now. They deserve real solutions, not political management of a desperate financial situation that those policies have put them in." 

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The organization comes amid growing momentum of guaranteed income programs being enacted in various cities and counties across the country. 

In Illinois, Cook County, the second-largest county in the country, is enacting a permanent basic income program. The program launched in 2022 with the aid of  COVID-19 relief funds using $42 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot provided monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 households for two years, with no strings attached.

Cook County commissioners previously told Fox News Digital that the decision to extend the program into permanence was based on findings from a survey on the county's pilot program. The program is scheduled to hand out funds to recipients later this year, after the rules and guidelines for the program are finalized. 

MAYORS PUSHING FOR GUARANTEED INCOME PROGRAMS DECRY THE DISMANTLING OF FEDERAL AID PROGRAMS

Chicago skyline

Cook County, Ill., the second-largest county in the U.S. that includes Chicago, established a permanent guaranteed basic income program after the success of a previous pilot version.  (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

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Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

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