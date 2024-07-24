Go Back
  Published
    291 Images

    Fun fact: Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years

    Did you know that crows can remember faces, and that the first computer mouse was made of wood?

  • Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years
    In experiments with wild American crows, researchers trapped birds while wearing a particular "dangerous" mask and later found that crows continued to single out and loudly scold that same face for at least 2.7 years, ignoring neutral faces nearby. Over time, more and more crows that were never trapped joined in, showing that they not only remember individual human faces but also socially spread the warning about which people to mob and avoid.
  • The world’s smallest reptile is the size of a sunflower seed
    In 2021, scientists identified Brookesia nana, a chameleon so small that an adult male measures only 13.5 millimeters from snout to base of tail, roughly the length of a sunflower seed. Researchers confirmed the discovery through micro–CT scans that revealed fully developed reproductive organs, proving it was a mature adult despite its miniature size.
  • The first computer mouse was made of wood.
    In 1964, Douglas Engelbart of the Stanford Research Institute developed the first prototype for a computer pointing device, which was housed in a carved block of North American cherry wood. The device featured two metal wheels on the bottom to track movement across a flat surface and a single red button on top. This primitive "X-Y Position Indicator for a Display System" laid the foundation for modern computing interfaces long before plastic became the industry standard.
  • Gallium can melt in your hand.
    Gallium, a silvery metal, melts at around 85.6 °F, and skin is around 89.6-95°F, so a small piece usually liquefies in a warm, closed palm. Education resources from the University of Waikato describe gallium as solid when you first pick it up but melting while it sits in your hand, then solidifying again when poured onto a cooler surface.
  • There is a backup of crops in an Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault.
    The Svalbard Global Seed Vault stores backup copies of crop seeds from gene banks worldwide in chambers reached by a tunnel running about 130 yards into a frozen mountain and cooled to –18°C. As of 2025 it holds just over 1.3 million seed samples from more than 6,000 plant species and 120+ countries, designed as an "insurance policy" so humanity can replant essential crops if war, disasters or climate change wipe out local collections.
  • Every well-shuffled 52-card deck is almost certainly unique.
    A standard 52-card deck can be arranged in 52! different ways, which works out to about 8.07×10^67 possible orders. That number is so huge that any properly shuffled deck you hold is, for all practical purposes, a sequence of cards that has never appeared before in the entire history of card playing. In fact, 52! is roughly 10^17 times larger than the estimated number of atoms on Earth, so there still wouldn’t be enough atoms for each one to "stand in" for a different card ordering.
  • The deepest-living fish ever recorded thrives over 8,300 meters under the sea.
    Researchers filmed a hadal snailfish (genus Pseudoliparis) at 8,336 meters in Japan’s Izu-Ogasawara Trench, the deepest fish observed to date.
  • A meteorite once crashed into an Alabama woman’s living room
    On Nov. 30, 1954, a meteorite crashed through the roof of Ann Hodges' home near Sylacauga, Alabama, into the living room, bounced off a radio, and struck her while she napped on the couch, the first confirmed case of a meteorite hitting a person.
  • Petrichor is the scientific name for smell after rain
    The term petrichor was coined in 1964 by Australian researchers to describe the earthy scent released when rain hits dry soil. The smell comes from plant oils and a molecule called geosmin, produced by soil-dwelling bacteria.
  • Pigeons can learn to distinguish Monet’s paintings from Picasso’s
    Researchers at Keio University trained pigeons to recognize the difference between Impressionist and Cubist styles. The birds were able to correctly identify paintings by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso even when shown works they had never seen before.
  • Hummingbirds are the only birds known to perform sustained, controlled backward flight
    This ability comes from hummingbirds' wing structure and powerful flight muscles, which let them rotate their wings in a figure-eight pattern to generate lift in multiple directions. Flying backward helps them feed efficiently on flowers and maneuver with precision among blossoms.
  • Hawaii’s "bone collector" caterpillar disguises itself with the remains of its prey
    Researchers on Oʻahu found a newly described Hyposmocoma caterpillar that lives on spider webs and camouflages its silk case with body parts of trapped prey (e.g., ant heads, fly wings, spider legs). The grisly "bone collector" disguise likely helps it avoid the resident spiders while it scavenges or feeds.
  • The oldest documented customer service complaint was written on a clay tablet in 1750 BC
    The "Complaint tablet to Ea-nāṣir" is widely recognized as the oldest written customer-service complaint, dated to about 1750 BCE. It’s a clay tablet from Ur in which a buyer named Nanni berates a merchant named Ea-nāṣir for delivering inferior copper and mistreating his messenger.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. convinced Nichelle Nichols not to quit Star Trek
    Nichelle Nichols recounted that Martin Luther King Jr., a fan of Star Trek, personally urged her not to quit after Season 1, telling her the role of Uhura was too important for representation, so she withdrew her resignation and stayed.
  • Fruit flies were the first animals ever to reach outer space.
    While the Soviet dog Laika is often remembered as the first space traveler, a group of fruit flies actually reached the final frontier a decade earlier on Feb. 20, 1947. Launched by the United States aboard a captured German V-2 rocket, the insects were sent to an altitude of 67 miles specifically to study the biological effects of cosmic radiation at high altitudes. The mission was a success as the flies were recovered alive after their capsule safely parachuted back to Earth, proving that complex organisms could survive the journey.
  • Chainsaws were originally invented to assist with difficult childbirths
    Surgeons in the late 18th century developed a hand-cranked "chain saw" for symphysiotomy, a procedure to cut the pubic joint to widen the pelvis during obstructed labor.
  • Wombats produce cube-shaped poop
    Researchers discovered that the shape is formed within the final section of the intestine through uneven muscle contractions, which allow the corners of the waste to flatten into a cube.
  • The Olympics used to award medals for art
    From 1912 to 1948, the Olympics held art competitions including architecture, literature, music, painting and sculpture, with official gold, silver and bronze medals for works inspired by sport. They ended after a 1949 IOC decision that most entrants were professional artists, which clashed with the era’s amateurism rules.
  • The bikini was named after a nuclear test site
    French engineer Louis Réard named the bikini after Bikini Atoll in the Pacific, where the United States had just conducted highly publicized atomic bomb tests. Réard believed the swimsuit would create a similarly "explosive" cultural reaction.
  • The White House was originally called the President’s House or Executive Mansion
    The name "White House" emerged gradually in the 19th century and wasn’t made official until 1901, when President Theodore Roosevelt adopted it in formal documents.
  • Antarctica holds about 60% of all meteorites ever found
    Scientists have recovered around 48,000–50,000 meteorites from Antarctica.
  • The Statue of Liberty once operated as an official U.S. lighthouse
    After its dedication in October 1886, President Grover Cleveland ordered the Statue of Liberty placed under the U.S. Lighthouse Board; it went into lighthouse service on Nov. 22, 1886, and was maintained as an official aid to navigation. It was formally deactivated in 1902.
  • The Boomerang Nebula is the coldest known natural place in the universe
    The Boomerang Nebula, about 5,000 light-years away, has a temperature of just 1 kelvin (–272.15 °C), making it colder than the cosmic microwave background. Astronomers discovered its extreme chill by studying how its expanding gas absorbs background radiation.
  • The moon is drifting away from Earth at about 3.8 centimeters per year.
    The moon is slowly drifting because of Earth’s rotation and the tides create a tug on the Moon, transferring energy that pushes it into a slightly higher orbit.
  • Axolotls can regrow parts of their heart, spine and brain
    Axolotls can regenerate entire limbs and even repair parts of their heart, spinal cord and brain after injury, often restoring full function. In lab studies, scientists have watched amputated legs regrow, and internal tissues rebuild with minimal or no scarring.
  • In Spain, eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve is believed to bring you luck for each month of the year.
    This popular tradition started in the early 20th century when Spanish grape growers promoted it to sell more fruit. At the stroke of midnight on December 31, people race to eat one grape with each bell chime.
  • The sun converts about 4 million tons of mass to energy every second.
    Through nuclear fusion, the Sun converts mass into energy, releasing it as light and heat. This process consumes roughly 4 million tons of solar material every second.
  • Koala fingerprints are nearly indistinguishable from human ones
    Koalas have ridged fingerprints so similar to humans that even high-resolution forensic analysis can struggle to tell them apart. Scientists believe this trait evolved independently in koalas as they adapted to gripping and manipulating eucalyptus branches.
  • The U.S. Postal Service has answered children’s letters to Santa since 1912.
    After years of postal workers replying to Santa's mail on their own time, the U.S. Post Office Department officially launched what’s now called Operation Santa in 1912. The program lets volunteers "adopt" letters addressed to Santa and send gifts to children in need, turning misaddressed mail into a nationwide charity effort.
  • NORAD has tracked Santa every Christmas since a 1955 newspaper ad typo.
    NORAD’s Santa-tracking tradition began when a Sears newspaper ad in Colorado Springs printed the wrong number, which rang the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) operations desk. Col. Harry Shoup and his staff decided to play along and report Santa’s "location," kicking off the tradition.
  • A newborn kangaroo is about the size of a jellybean
    When a kangaroo joey is born, it measures roughly 2-2.5 cm long and weighs less than a gram, tiny enough to fit on a teaspoon.
  • The earliest recorded computer-generated music was created in 1951
    The earliest recording of computer-generated music was made in Manchester in 1951, when a BBC crew captured the Ferranti Mark I playing three tunes, including "God Save the King."
  • Dragonfly wings naturally kill bacteria using tiny
    Dragonfly wings are covered in nanoscale pillars, often described as "spikes," that can kill bacteria on contact. When microbes land, their membranes get stretched, pierced or torn by these nanopillars, leading to cell rupture without chemicals or antibiotics.
  • Agatha Christie’s
    "The Mousetrap" opened in London’s West End in 1952 and has run continuously ever since, pausing only briefly during the COVID-19 shutdown before resuming – and it’s still going. It reached its 30,000th performance on March 19, 2025.
  • The shortest war in recorded history lasted no more than 40 minutes
    In 1896, Britain and Zanzibar fought the Anglo–Zanzibar War, triggered when the new sultan took the throne without British approval. British ships began bombarding the palace at 9:02 a.m., and by 9:40 a.m. the sultan surrendered, ending the conflict.
  • Lightning can fuse sand into glass tubes called fulgurites
    When lightning strikes dry, silica-rich sand, its roughly 30,000°C surge can melt silica instantly, forming branching glass tubes.
  • Hanukkah foods are traditionally fried to commemorate the Talmudic
    Hanukkah staples like latkes are fried to honor the Talmudic "oil miracle," where a single cruse of pure oil that should've lit the Temple menorah for one day but burned for eight.
  • Hummingbirds’ hearts can beat over 1,200 times per minute
    During flight, a hummingbird’s metabolism becomes so intense that its heart can exceed 1,200 beats per minute.
  • The world’s oldest intact shipwreck is a 2,400-year-old Greek vessel
    Archaeologists discovered the remarkably preserved merchant ship in 2018, resting more than 2 km deep on the Black Sea floor and was radiocarbon-dated to approximately 400 BCE.
  • The ocean’s deepest point is deeper than Mount Everest is tall.
    The Challenger Deep, the ocean’s deepest known point, reaches about 10,935 m below sea level, while Mount Everest stands 8,848.86 m above sea level. That makes the deepest ocean point roughly 2,086 m (approx. 1.3 miles) deeper than Everest is tall.
  • The New York Public Library's lion statues are named Patience and Fortitude
    The lions were first named Leo Astor and Leo Lenox after the library's founders, John Jacob Astor and James Lenox, but were later renamed by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia during the 1930s for the qualities he felt New Yorkers would need to survive the economic depression at the time.
  • The world’s oldest known wild bird is still raising chicks at over 70 years old
    Wisdom, a Laysan albatross first banded in 1956, is the oldest known wild bird on record and continues to raise chicks despite being over 70 years old.
  • Apollo 12 was struck by lightning twice just seconds after launch
    Saturn V triggered two lighting strikes just seconds apart from each other, temporarily knocking the module’s fuel cells offline and scrambling telemetry.
  • Octopuses can "taste" with the suction cups on their arms
    Octopus suction cups contain receptors that detect certain chemicals and trigger certain arm responses.
  • Wood frogs can freeze solid and thaw back to life
    Wood frogs freeze solid in the winter and produce more glucose to prevent cell damage during hibernation.
  • Earth’s coldest recorded air temperature was –89.2°C at Antarctica’s Vostok Station
    Scientists recorded the lowest ground air temperature at Antarctica's Vostok research station in 1983.
  • The world’s oldest surviving melody is over 3,400 years old
    Hurrian Hymn No. 6 was discovered written on a clay tablet from northern Syria which dates to approximately 1400 BC.
  • Philadelphia police coined
    The Black Friday crowds would often cause local police to work longer shifts than usual as they dealt with traffic jams, accidents and shoplifting.
  • Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day Parade used live zoo animals
    Elephants, camels, bears, monkeys, tigers and lions on loan from the Central Park Zoo marched in the inaugural parade in 1924.
  • Mars’s Olympus Mons is the tallest volcano in the solar yystem
    Olympus Mons is almost 85,000 feet tall — nearly three times taller than Mount Everest
  • Cleopatra lived closer to the Moon landing than to the Great Pyramids’ construction
    Cleopatra lived about 2,500 years after the pyramids were completed and roughly 2,000 years before the Apollo 11 moon landing.
  • The Moon’s interior cools as it ages, causing it to shrink
    The moon's diameter has shrunk by approximately 150 feet over the last several hundred million years.
  • The Eiffel Tower can grow taller in summer due to heat expanding the iron structure.
    The Eiffel Tower gains some height in warmer weather as its iron structure expands.
  • A typical cumulus cloud can weigh roughly 1 million pounds.
    A typical cumulus cloud weighs roughly the same amount as 100 adult elephants.
  • A day on Venus is longer than its year
    Venus takes about 243 Earth days to rotate once, but about 225 Earth days to orbit the Sun.
  • One of the Wright Brothers lived long enough to see the first jet flown
    Orville Wright lived until 1948.
  • The current American flag was designed by a 17-year-old high school student for a class project.
    Bob G. Heft redesigned the American flag in 1958 to feature 50 stars for a history class project. He only got a B-, but later changed to an A after Heft wrote letters to the White House asking them to look at his design.
  • Tug of war was an Olympic sport from 1900 to 1920
    In 1920, the International Olympic Committee decided to scale back the number of athletes competing in the Games, leading to the removal of several team sports, including tug of war.
  • Oranges don’t naturally occur in the wild
    The citrus is a hybrid that has been bred over thousands of years.
  • the phrase
    After Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels banned alcohol aboard ships in 1914, sailors supposedly dubbed coffee their "cup of Joe."
  • Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day
    Armistice Day marked the end of World War I. The armistice went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
  • Crocodiles are more closely related to birds than they are to other reptiles
    Crocodiles and birds are considered archosaurs, which also include non-avian dinosaurs and Mesozoic marine reptiles. 
  • Humans and bananas share about 60 % of their protein-coding genes
    The similarity exists because all life traces back to a common ancestor — a single-celled organism from billions of years ago.
  • The heart of a blue whale can weigh around 400 pounds
    The blue whale's heart weighs in at around 400 pounds and can pump more blood with each beat than an entire human's body can hold.
  • There is an
    Turritopsis dohrnii, otherwise known as the "immortal jellyfish," can revert its cells back to their earliest form and start life over again, essentially making it biologically immortal.
  • Election Day was set on the first tuesday in november so farmers could vote after harvest and before winter travel.
    Congress set Election Day for the first Tuesday in November 1865 so farmers could vote after the fall harvest and before harsh winter travel.
  • The word
    The phrase originated in 16th century England.
  • A single hive of Honey bees can visit up to 2 million flowers to produce just one pound of honey.
    A honey bee visits between 50 and 100 flowers during one collection flight from the hive.  In order to produce 1 pound of honey, 2 million flowers must be visited.
  • Sharks existed before trees.
    Some species of sharks were swimming in the oceans more than 400 million years ago, while trees only began to spread widely around 350 million years ago.
  • Bananas are naturally radioactive
    Bananas contain a small amount of the potassium-40 isotope.
  • Honeybees can recognize human faces
    Researchers at North Carolina State University found that honeybees can not only recognize, but differentiate between human faces.
  • In Japan, square watermelons are grown in boxes to fit neatly in refrigerators.
    Farmers in Japan put watermelons into cube-shaped molds so they fit in refrigerators better, but they're often harvested before they're ripe, making them inedible.
  • Some male pandas handstand while peeing to mark their territory higher up.
    Some pandas pee upside down to leave their scent higher on a tree than the competition.
  • In South Korea, movers use window lifts to carry furniture straight out of apartments
    Movers in South Korea often remove entire windows to slide furniture onto platform lifts that rise from the street — a common method for high-rise apartments.
  • Human beings are the only animals known to blush
    Blushing is a uniquely human emotional response, typically triggered by shame, embarrassment, guilt or social attention.
  • Japan has more than 200 Kit Kat flavors
    From wasabi to sweet potato, Japan has released over 200 Kit Kat flavors in just 15 years — many available for only a limited time, sometimes just two weeks.
  • In 1876, meat mysteriously rained from the sky over Kentucky
    Witnesses in Bath County, Kentucky, claimed chunks of raw meat fell from the sky in March 1876. Some theorize that multiple vultures vomited while flying, but scientists never confirmed the source. 
  • human skeleton completely renews itself roughly every 10 years
    The human skeleton gradually regenerates, with most bones fully remodeling about every 10 years. While it's not an overnight change, your bones are constantly renewing.
  • Identical twins do not have the same fingerprints!
    Identical twins originate from the same fertilized egg, so they have nearly identical DNA. Fingerprints, however, are formed by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, such as fetal position and blood flow in the womb.
  • Up to 40% of the vietnamese population has the surname nguyen
    Many people in Vietnam took the name Nguyen to show loyalty to the Nguyen dynasty or to avoid trouble after a new ruler took power.
  • Unlike most freshwater fish, bettas must surface to breathe air
    Betta fish, which typically live in oxygen-deprived, murky waters, have adapted to air-breathing as a backup. They can take in a breath of air using specialized labyrinth organs, which function similar to a lung.
  • Some ancient Japanese homes were intentionally built with squeaky floors to catch intruders at night
    Uguisubari, or "nightingale floors," were built to "chirp" when walked on.
  • Ernest Hemingway survived two plane crashes in two days
    While in Africa, Ernest Hemingway and his wife survived two plane crashes in just two days, spending a night stranded before leaving Uganda badly injured.
  • insects can produce pleasant and fruity scents
    The fresh scent of nature might not just come from plants — some insects, like conifer seed bugs, smell like pine trees.
  • The Guinness World Records book was created to settle pub arguments
    In the early 1950s, a Guinness Brewery director argued over which bird was the fastest game in Europe but failed to find an answer in any reference book. He then invited fact-finding researchers to compile a book of facts and figures to answer his questions.
  • The last guillotine execution in France happened the same year Star Wars came out
    The last execution by guillotine in France happened in 1977, the same year "Star Wars" premiered.
  • George Washington died before the first dinosaur was discovered.
    George Washington died in 1799 and the first dinosaur was discovered in 1824. 
  • An electric eel’s anus is located where its
    Electric eels keep their organs in the front fifth of the body, with the anus near the head. The rest of the eel is the anal fin, which allows the fish to move forward and backward with ease.
  • A crocodile can go one year without eating
    Because they’re cold-blooded, crocodiles don’t need to burn energy to maintain body heat like mammals. In extreme conditions, they can slow their metabolism even further.
  • Africa is larger than the U.S., China, India, Mexico, and most of Europe combined
    The Mercator projection maps distort landmasses farther from the equator, making Africa seem smaller than countries it greatly surpasses in size.
  • The Eiffel Tower was built the same year Nintendo was founded
    Nintendo and the Eiffel Tower were both founded in 1889.
  • 6 U.S. state capitals lie west of Los Angeles
    Juneau, Honolulu, Olympia, Salem, Sacramento and Carson City are all west of L.A.
  • Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire
    Teaching in Oxford, England, began by 1096. The Aztec Empire rose around 1428, more than three centuries later.
  • Pluto can "fit" inside Russia
    The diameter of Pluto is much smaller than Russia’s width and height. The surface area of Pluto, however, is slightly larger than that of Russia.
  • Jellyfish are 95% water — they’re so delicate they can evaporate in the sun.
    The rest is mostly a thin layer of protein, salt and nerves.
  • There’s an island in Michigan where amazon delivers packages by horse
    Motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years in Mackinac Island, Michigan.
  • Sea cucumbers can liquefy their bodies
    They can soften or harden tissues at will to squeeze into tiny cracks.
  • Banana plants are technically herbs, not trees
    Banana plants lack a woody trunk; their "stem" is formed from tightly wrapped leaf layers.
  • You weigh slightly less at the equator
    The Earth has a bulge at the equator, caused by its rotation, which places you farther from the planet’s center — slightly weakening gravity’s pull. The combined effect is a small but measurable 0.5% to 1% difference in weight compared to the poles.  
  • There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way
    Scientists estimate there are three trillion trees on Earth, far outnumbering the 100–400 billion stars in our galaxy, according to NASA.
  • All the DNA in your body combined could stretch from the Sun to Pluto and back about multiple times.
    Researchers have said that DNA, when uncoiled, can stretch from the Sun to Pluto about 17 times.
  • Bananas are technically berries, and strawberries aren’t
    Botanically, bananas count as berries since they grow from a single ovary with seeds inside, while strawberries do not because their seeds sit on the outside.
  • No continent outside of Europe and South America has won the World Cup
    However, teams from other continents have made strong showings in the FIFA Men's World Cup. Countries such as Morocco and South Korea reached the semifinals in 2022 and 2002, respectively.
  • turtle shells have nerve endings
    The shell is not just a hard, dead surface — it's a living part of the turtle's body made up of bone and covered by keratin, like human fingernails. Whether it’s a gentle scratch or something more painful, they are completely aware of what’s happening. 
  • butterflies remember being caterpillars
    In one experiment, moths trained to associate a smell with a mild shock as caterpillars still avoided the smell after becoming adults. This suggests that parts of the insect's nervous system remain intact through the transformation.
  • f1 drivers lose about 5 pounds of weight during a single race!
    F1 drivers can lose a significant amount of weight during a race, primarily due to intense sweating.
  • Australia has so many beaches you could visit A new one every day for over 29 years
    Australia has 10,685 beaches that occupy half of its open coast.
  • Red blood cells make a full circuit through the human body in less than a minute
    Blood can make a full round-trip in as little as 20 seconds, though the timing changes with heart rate and activity.
  • Naked mole rats are highly resistant to cancer
    Naked mole rats, which have an unusually long lifespan for a rodent at 30+ years, have a special mechanism that stops cells from crowding together uncontrollably. 
  • the Empire State Building gets struck by lightning 25 times a year
    A copper lightning rod atop the building's spire channels electricity through a wire into the ground, where it’s safely discharged.
  • cashews are poisonous before processing
    Unprocessed or "raw" cashews in their shell are hazardous because they contain urushiol, a toxic resin also found in poison ivy that causes skin rashes and burns. To make cashews safe to eat, manufacturers typically steam or roast them to remove any traces of urushiol from the shell and nut.
  • Velcro was inspired by burrs stuck to a dog's fur
    Velcro was inspired by cockleburs that clung to Swiss engineer George de Mestral's clothes and his dog's fur during a walk in the woods in 1941.
  • ROCKETS ARE USUALLY LAUNCHED FROM THE EQUATOR
    Launching from the equator helps rockets gain speed from Earth's rotation, reducing the fuel needed to reach orbit.
  • some birds literally nap while flying over the open ocean
    Some birds, particularly frigatebirds, can nap while flying by using an adaptation where one half of their brains remains awake while the other sleeps.
  • Hurricanes rotate differently in each hemisphere
    Hurricanes rotate clockwise in the south and counterclockwise in the north. This is because the Earth’s spin bends the path of moving air, a force known as the Coriolis effect.
  • Your jaw muscle is the strongest muscle by size
    Your masseter can help you bite with a force of 55 pounds on your front teeth and 200 pounds on your molars.
  • Earth’s magnetic north pole moves about 30 miles a year
    The Earth's magnetic north pole has been moving at an average rate of roughly 30 miles per year in recent decades, drifting between Canada and Siberia. The shift is driven by fluid motion within the Earth's outer core.
  • spacesuits weigh almost 300 pounds on earth
    A spacesuit, including life support systems, weighs about 250 to 310 pounds. While astronauts don’t feel the suit’s weight in space, they still wrestle with its mass and inertia when starting and stopping motion.
  • tounges can’t taste food well without saliva
    Saliva acts as the medium that delivers flavor compounds to your taste buds. Without moisture, taste receptors cannot properly "read" what you’re eating.
  • The Amazon River once flowed in the opposite direction
    The tectonic shifts that created the Andes mountains reversed the river's course millions of years ago.
  • reindeer eyes turn blue in winter
    In a rare adaptation, reindeer eyes shift to a blue hue during winter, helping them see better in the harsh, low-light conditions of the Arctic.
  • Idyllwild, California, has had a dog as a mayor for three consecutive terms
    As an unincorporated town with no official government, its honorary elections are run by a local animal rescue organization through donations. Due to overwhelming community support, the tradition continues—complete with a full canine council, including deputy mayors who are all dogs.
  • The Eiffel tower was originally painted venetian red
    The Eiffel Tower has been repainted nearly 20 times. Over the years, the tower has been painted various shades of brown and yellow, including ochre-brown, yellow-brown, and bronze-like brown.
  • Burials are banned in Longyearbyen, Norway. the ground is so permanently frozen, bodies never fully decompose and even viruses remain detectable in the preserved remains.
    Dying in this Norwegian town is highly discouraged. Residents who are terminally ill or elderly are often relocated to the mainland to live out their final days.
  • the first computer virus was created as a joke
    In 1986, two Pakistani brothers — who ran a business selling medical software that was constantly being copied onto floppy disks and distributed without authorization — created a virus called "Brain" that harmlessly notified users they had copied material without approval and should contact the brothers. They never expected the bug to spread across the globe within months or help kick-start the cybersecurity industry.
  • There’s a colossal water cloud floating in deep space bigger than all of Earth’s oceans combined
    The massive cloud of water vapor surrounds a black hole 12 billion light-years from Earth. It is 140 trillion times larger than all the Earth's oceans combined.
  • In South Korea, it's common to list your blood type on your dating profile
    Many South Koreans believe that blood types reveal certain personality traits. Type A is sensitive, B is bold and independent, O is confident and sociable, and AB is rational and practical.
  • paparazzi culture is effectively outlawed in Dubai
    It is illegal to photograph someone without their consent in the UAE due to privacy laws.
  • There are more bones in your hands than in your spine
    Each hand has 27 bones while your spine has 26. Babies, however, start with 33 bones in their spine.
  • dolphins sleep with half their brain at a time
    This is known as unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. One hemisphere of the brain rests while the other remains active, allowing dolphins to alternate between sleeping and being alert.
  • a human’s left lung is smaller than the right
    The left lung is smaller than the right to make room for your heart.
  • Ants sleep by taking over 250
    Each nap lasts about a minute, adding up to nearly five hours of rest a day.
  • sharks can be venomous
    The spiny dogfish have sharp spines in front of their dorsal fins that secrete a mild venom.
  • Tardigrades, micro-animals less than 0.5 mm long, can survive space, boiling water and complete dehydration.
    These micro-animals can enter a cryptobiotic state where they basically pause life until conditions improve—even after decades.
  • Neil Armstrong went through customs after returning from the moon
    Apollo 11 astronauts had to declare cargo after returning from the moon, including moon rocks and moon dust. Their customs form listed their flight route as Cape Kennedy (now Cape Canaveral) in Florida to Honolulu with a stopover on the moon.
  • There's a forest in Poland where the trees all grow bent at 90-degree angles
    Poland's Crooked Forest trees grow with a distinctive 90-degree bend at the base of their trunks. 
  • Iranian man Amou Haji, who reportedly had extreme hygiene habits, including eating roadkill and drinking puddle water, was convinced to take a bath shortly before his health declined. He died at 94 years old.
    Iranian man Amou Haji, who reportedly had extreme hygiene habits, including eating roadkill and drinking puddle water, was convinced to take a bath shortly before his health declined. He died at 94 years old.
  • in a single lifetime, you shed half of your bodyweight in skin
    The average human sheds about 50 to more than 100 pounds of skin over 70 to 80 years.
  • a cumulonimbus cloud holds enough water to fill a small lake
    That's enough water to fill about 360 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which is about 240 million gallons.
  • Human teeth are as strong as shark teeth
    Human teeth and shark teeth are made of similar composition and density. While humans only get two sets in their whole life, sharks have an infinite supply of them!
  • pineapples were so rare they were rented by the hour as status symbols.
    In 18th-century Europe, pineapples were so rare and costly that a single one could cost around $8,000 in today’s dollars.
  • Fish have
    Fish have appeared raining from the sky in multiple countries. Scientists theorize that powerful water spouts pick fish up into the sky. Another theory suggests that heavy thunderstorms flood underground fish habitats, pushing the animals up to the surface. 
  • Your foot is usually about the same length as your forearm.
    Your foot should fit from the crevice of your elbow to your wrist.
  • Saturn's rings are mostly made of ice
    Saturn's rings are made of 90 to 95 percent pure water ice. Because the ice is often dirty or coated with dust, it can easily look like rocks in photos.
  • Earth is the only planet not named after a god
    Earth is the only planet in our solar system not named after a Roman or Greek deity.
  • Starfish do not have brains nor blood
    Starfish have decentralized nervous systems that let them sense light, touch and react to their environment without a main brain.
  • the amazon has a river that boils
    The heat from Shanay-Timpishka, or "La Bomba," can reach temperatures over 200°F thanks to geothermal energy. Rainwater seeps deep into the Earth, is heated by geothermal forces and then resurfaces.
  • The average human produces enough saliva to fill two swimming pools in a lifetime
    A human can produce up to half a gallon of saliva a day.
  • Yawning cools your brain
    Yawning draws in air and boosts circulation, which helps regulate temperature.
  • chewing gum improves cognitive performance
    Studies show chewing gum briefly improves alertness and memory partly due to an increase in blood flow to the brain.
  • Mummies have been found on every continent except Antarctica
    Antarctica has never had a permanent human population, and the freezing and dry conditions make archaeological discoveries extremely limited.
  • before alarm clocks, people were hired as
    During the Industrial Revolution in Britain and Ireland, "knocker-uppers" would often wake people up by tapping on their windows with a stick. 
  • horses physically cannot vomit
    Because horses cannot vomit, abdominal pain and digestive issues can become deadly.
  • the cia once tried to spy on the soviets by implanting spyware in a cat
    "Operation Acoustic Kitty" failed miserably during the Cold War and ended after a cat was struck and killed by a taxi.
  • Antarctica has a waterfall that runs blood red
    Blood Falls is rich in iron, which reacts with oxygen in the air and turns crimson red.
  • the cornea is the only body part that has no blood supply
    Because corneas don't need oxygen from blood, they are less likely to be rejected in transplants, making corneal transplants one of the most successful organ grafts.
  • clams can live up to 500 years
    Ming the Clam, an ocean quahog, lived up to 507 years until scientists studying the organism accidentally killed it in 2006.
  • Ancient Egyptian slaves covered themselves in honey to attract insects from pharaohs
    Ancient Egyptian pharaohs used servants to keep pesky flies away from them.
  • the human body has enough iron to make a metal 3-inch nail
    Most of the body's iron is located in the blood and helps deliver oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.
  • the titanic only had two bathtubs for its 700 third-class passengers
    There was one bathtub for women and one for men.
  • Pizza Hut was the first restaurant to deliver branded food to space
    The advertising stunt cost Pizza Hut $1 million.
  • Lions often gorge themselves to the point of immobility
    Lions will sometimes eat to the point where they can't move anymore. They can eat up to 15-20% of their body weight in a single meal.
  • The first vending machine dispensed holy water
    Vending machines have been around for more than 2,000 years. The first ever vending machine known to man was invented in ancient Egypt and dispensed holy water.
  • parrots name their babies
    Some parrot species develop specific sounds to identify their chicks, almost like naming them.
  • The default Windows XP wallpaper is arguably the most viewed photograph in history
    The "Bliss" photograph, the default wallpaper for Windows XP, was taken by Charles O'Rear in 1998.
  • Albert Einstein was once offered the presidency of Israel
    Einstein was asked to become Israel's second president. He declined, however, citing ill health and a lack of experience in dealing with people and exercising official functions. 
  • humans technically glow
    The glow, too dim for our own eyes to see, is caused by our metabolic and cellular processes.
  • The human brain uses more energy than any other organ
    While the brain takes up only two percent of body mass, it consumes up to 20 percent of metabolic energy.
  • An octopus has three hearts
    An octopus' three hearts have slightly different roles. While one circulates blood, the other two pump it past the gills to pick up oxygen.
  • the mouth is the fastest-healing part of the body
    Mouth wounds heal faster than other minor injuries, partly due to rich blood supply and because there are fewer layers of tissue to heal.
  • Saudi Arabia has no permanent rivers or natural lakes
    Saudi Arabia largely possesses water in underground aquifers.
  • Sloths have the slowest digestion rate of any mammal
    Sloths sometimes need weeks to digest their food.
  • elephants can hear with their feet
    Scientists theorize that elephants use their feet to sense vibrations as far as 50 miles away, allowing the animals to detect water from faraway storms.
  • A giant cloud of alcohol exists in space
    The cloud, Sagittarius B2, is a thousand times larger than the diameter of our solar system. The alcohol is not drinkable.
  • The most remote place on earth is also an underwater graveyard for old space vessels
    Point Nemo, an area known to be the furthest away from any land features, is located in the South Pacific Ocean.
  • ostriches are faster than horses
    Ostriches are capable of sprinting up to 45 mph, while a fast horse can reach around 44 mph in short distances.
  • water can boil and freeze at the same time
    The only temperature at which water can exist in all three states of matter is 0.01°C.
  • Bones are stronger than concrete
    Bones, which are lightweight and slightly flexible, can absorb shock better than brittle materials like concrete.
  • iceland has no mosquitos!
    The country's cold climate helps prevent mosquitoes from breeding. 
  • Astronauts can't burp in space
    Without gravity, gas can't separate from liquids in the stomach.
  • Saturn would float If there were a body of water large enough to hold the planet
    Saturn is the only planet in the Solar System less dense than water.
  • samurai topknots were originally designed to hold a helmet in place
    The topknot prevented helmets from slipping off when samurais were in battle. 
  • Your stomach gets a new lining every three to four days
    Rapid cell turnover is crucial in preventing strong acids from damaging the stomach lining.
  • Caterpillars dissolve into goo before becoming butterflies
    Caterpillars can retain memories following metamorphosis, studies suggest.
  • neutron stars - the remnants of a supernova - are so dense that a tablespoon of its material weigh more than a billion tons
    In contrast, a tablespoon of the Sun would weigh about five pounds.
  • octopus technically have nine brains! they have one central brain and mini-brains in each arm
    Octopus' arms contain a small cluster of nerve cells called a ganglion, which acts like a mini-brain.
  • Snails can sleep for up to 3 years
    Some snail species can enter a state of deep dormancy, especially in extreme conditions, like drought, to retain moisture.
  • the smell of freshly-cut grass is actually a plant’s distress call
    Plants release a mixture of chemicals that act as a warning to neighboring plants. The chemicals also attract beneficial insects that can help defend against further attacks. 
  • stomach acid can dissolve razor blades
    Stomach acid can corrode certain metals over time, but don't try to find out, of course.
  • Some tears are compositionally different than others, such as sad tears, happy tears and tears from cutting onions
    Tears contain varying levels of stress hormones, pain-relief compounds and dopamine-related byproducts.
  • Scotland's national animal is the unicorn
    The  unicorn has deep roots in Celtic mythology. It is also a symbol of untamable freedom, and Scotland has a long history of resisting conquest.
  • Radiation-eating fungi exists near Chernobyl
    The fungi can be found growing on its reactor walls and inside the damaged reactor core.
  • Finland almost has as many saunas as cars
    There are more than 3 million saunas and 3 million cars in Finland.
  • Some turtles can breath through their butts
    The rear end of some turtles, especially those specialized in diving, function similar to the gills of a fish.
  • astronauts shed calluses while in space because their feet do not require the tough skin for walking anymore
    The body loses the calluses if it doesn't need them anymore, but they can still come back quickly.
  • the arteries of a blue whale are so massive, humans could swim in them
    The aorta alone measures over nine inches.
  • the name
    The name first appeared in "The Merchant of Venice." 
  • NASA launched two golden records into space in 1977 for potential alien life to discover. The records contain music, greetings, images of earth and human anatomy
    The Voyager Golden Records are gold-plated copper phonograph records attached to the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft. 
  • Sloths can hold their breath about 3X as long as dolphins
    Three-toed sloths can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes. Dolphins, on the other hand, need to surface every 10 minutes or so.
  • naked mole rats, elephants are extremely resistant to cancer
    A naked mole rat's immune system prevents damaged cells from accumulating, and elephants have tumor suppressor gene p53, which helps repair DNA damage. 
  • sunsets on mars are blue
    The thin Martian atmosphere, which is mostly carbon dioxide and iron-rich dust, scatters red light and allows blue light to penetrate more efficiently.
  • Pilots and copilots often eat different meals to prevent food poisoning among the entire flight crew
    Almost 200 passengers fell ill in the largest food poisoning incident aboard a commercial flight in 1975. The incident occurred on a Japan Air Lines flight.
  • Blood is produced in bone marrow because the location protects blood stem cells from harmful UV rays
    In fish, blood stem cells are found in their kidneys. Fish have pigment cells that protect their kidneys from UV light.
  • snakes can predict earthquakes
    Animals such as rats, weasels and snakes reportedly left their homes and headed for safety several days before a destructive earthquake.
  • Saudi Arabia import its camels from Australia
    Australia has the world’s largest population of wild camels, and Saudi Arabia brings some of them in.
  • Every spelled-out number in English shares a letter with its subsequent number indefinitely.
    "Five" shares an I with "Six" which shares an S with "Seven" which shares an E with "Eight" and so on!
  • Charles Darwin had a habit of eating the animals he encountered on his voyages, including a puma, an ostrich-like bird, a 20-pound rodent and giant tortoises
    While at Cambridge, Charles Darwin was part of the Glutton Club, which was dedicated to eating unusual foods like hawks and owls.
  • Since its discovery in 1930, Pluto has yet to complete a full orbit around the Sun and won’t until 2178.
    Pluto takes 248 Earth years to make one orbit around the Sun.
  • Central Park in NYC is bigger than the entire country of Monaco
    Central Park is about 1.7 times larger than Monaco.
  • Scotland has 421 different words for
    In Scotland, "sneesl" means to begin to rain or snow, "skelf" means a large snowflake and "flindrikin" means a slight snow shower.
  • Texas is larger than any individual country in Europe
    The Lone Star State is not, however, bigger than the portion of Russia that is in Europe.
  • Movie theaters used to not have specific showtimes and would play films in a loop. Patrons would then go to the theater at any time, watch the middle to end and then wait for the movie to restart.
    The practice of looped movies died around the 1970s.
  • Several regions, including Sweden, Italy and Mecca, previously banned or tried to ban coffee
    Some used to think coffee stimulated radical thinking.
  • California and Canada both have about the same number of residents!
    Canada and California’s populations both hover around 40 million people.
  • In the 1800s, ketchup used to be sold as medicine
    The condiment was sold as a cure for indigestion by Ohio physician John Cook.
  • Penguins can survive without fresh water. They have a gland that filters out excess salt from their bloodstream whenever they intake seawater.
    The excess salt is filtered out of the body by running down penguins' beaks.
  • Golf was the first sport played on the moon in 1971
    Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard's golf ball flew about 120 feet, according to remastered images.
  • Honey never expires!
    Honey never expires because of its low water content and high acidity, an environment that's inhospitable to bacterial growth. You could eat honey that's thousands of years old, and it would still be OK.
  • People spend six years of their lives dreaming
    Humans spend about two hours per day dreaming, which totals to six years of dreams for the average lifespan of 85 years.
  • Green peas are an extremely popular pizza topping in Brazil!
    Green peas are a common ingredient in Brazilian cuisine and are often used in various dishes. 
  • Babies blink less than two times per minute, while adults blink 10 to 15 times
    Theories suggest that babies have small eyes and sleep much more than adults, so they don’t need to blink as much to lubricate their eyes.
  • There are more mobile phones than people in the European country of Monaco
    At the start of 2023, the tiny country of Monaco had 39,800 cellular mobile connections, which was equivalent to 109.3 percent of the total population.
  • Wyoming only has two escalators across the entire state
    Escalators are rare in Wyoming, partially because developers often build outward rather than upward. Due to the state’s low population and vast land, buildings don’t typically need to have many floors.
  • Rats can laugh when tickled
    Great apes such as gorillas and chimpanzees are also known to laugh when tickled.
  • Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids of Giza were being constructed
    Woolly mammoths existed for half a million years and went extinct 4,000 years ago.
  • The brain of a newborn baby will double in size by their first birthday
    The brain of a newborn baby is about a quarter of the size of an average adult brain. It will be nearly fully grown by age five.
  • There are more organisms in a tablespoon of soil than there are people on Earth
    A tablespoon of soil carries 50 billion microbes.
  • Temperature around the nose jumps during a lie due to increased anxiety and blood flow
    The phenomenon is referred to as the "Pinocchio effect."
  • Before becoming a vital packaging material, bubble wrap used to be marketed as textured wallpaper and then as insulation material
    The creators kept failing at marketing bubble wrap until its usefulness in protecting goods was discovered.
  • Because the Moon is still losing heat from its inner core, which stresses the celestial body’s outer layer, and is constantly affected by Earth’s gravitational pull, quakes occasionally occur.
    Moonquakes are not like earthquakes. Lunar seismic activity can last up to hours, while terrestrial tremors usually last for seconds. However, moonquakes have so far been measured at smaller magnitudes.
  • Beef fat or bees wax used to be the main ingredients for candles, allowing people to eat them when food became scarce
    Instead of tallow, candles are now commonly made of paraffin wax, which derives from petroleum, coal or oil shale.
  • Among the entire human population, only 10% are left-handed. However, the US, Netherlands, and Canada have the highest rates of left-handed people at about 13%. Asian countries have some of the lowest rates with China, Japan, and India at 5% or less
    Negative attitudes toward left-handedness in China led people to force a right-handed dominance. Teachers may even change a child's writing hand to the right.
  • The global human population is currently over 8 billion people. That means each person shares their birthday with another 20 million people or so
    The most common birthdays in the U.S. are in September. Some say that babies born in this month were conceived around the holidays when couples had more free time and felt more festive.
  • While the U.S. has 11 public holidays, Nepal has three times as many at 39
    Nepalese workers receive extra time off to properly observe their national holidays, easing their regular six-day work week.
  • Cows can’t walk down stairs without assistance even though they can walk up. This is because their knee structure and weight distribution are not designed to descend the steep decline of a staircase
    Because a cow’s neck is far less mobile than a human’s, they also have difficulty seeing when descending downward.
  • The name Mohammed, including its different variations of spelling, ranked globally as the most popular first name last year at 133 million people. Maria was the next most common name at 61 million people
    Mohammed can also be spelled as Muhammad, Mohamed and Mohammad.
  • Instead of turkeys, baked ham or tamales, Japan’s staple Christmas food is Kentucky Fried Chicken
    After allegedly overhearing an expat say they missed eating turkey on the holiday, the enterprising manager at Japan’s first KFC was able to capitalize on the country’s lack of traditional Christmas meal customs. Hence, chicken became the next best thing.
  • Earth’s land masses move just a few centimeters per year, the same rate as your nails grow
    Individual tectonic plates move at different speeds. Coastal California, for example, moves faster than the continental U.S. at 5 centimeters, or 2 inches, annually. The relatively fast movement explains why the region experiences so many earthquakes.
  • The 15th President of the United States James Buchanan was the only chief of state to have never married
    Buchanan’s niece, Harriet Lane, took on the role of first lady, or the White House "hostess."
  • Female fig wasps die inside figs after laying eggs and pollinating the flowers. Wasp larvae will then remain inside until fully developed
    Figs produce a chemical called "ficin" that breaks down the bodies of dead wasps, meaning you won't always find insect carcasses inside.
  • US consumers spend about $902 every Christmas, which is roughly the same as the country’s median pre-tax weekly salary of $1165
    According to the National Retail Federation, 71% of that budget is spent on gifts while the rest is spent on other seasonal items such as decorations and travel expenses.
  • Human brains are made of 60% fat, making it the fattiest organ of the body
    Fatty acids are crucial for the brain to function. The remaining 40% of the brain consists of water, protein, carbohydrates and salt.
  • Only 10% of the human population live in the Southern Hemisphere
    The majority of Earth’s land (68%) is located in the North. The hemisphere also has much more favorable climates and urban development for human civilization compared to the South.
  • While the color of a mirror depends on what you see in the reflection, mirrors actually absorb green light the poorest, making reflections appear greener than they are
    A perfect mirror, which would reflect all wavelengths of visible light equally, would actually appear white. However, no mirror is made perfect in reality. This is why the reflections of two mirrors facing each other become greener and greener.
  • About a tenth of those who make New Year’s resolutions actually succeed in keeping them
    About half of Americans, if not more, quit their resolutions by the second month, according to research.
  • In 1836, the Great Patent Office Fire burned the patent for the first cast iron fire hydrant
    The ironic twist of fate left manufacturers in a frenzy to claim the title of "first."
  • A human nose is 200,000 times more sensitive to geosmin (the compound responsible for the smell of Earth after rain) than a shark is to blood!
    While sharks are designed to smell blood to find food, humans are designed to smell rain to find water.
  • Due to their unique hind leg anatomy and heavy tails, kangaroos can’t walk nor hop in reverse
    This marsupial's large tails prevent it from moving backwards. Instead, a kangaroo's anatomy is optimized only to help propel them forward.
  • The most frequently used letters on a QWERTY keyboard was purposely placed far apart from each other to prevent jamming in early typewriters
    If commonly used letters were placed next to each other on old typewriters, typing too quickly could have caused type bars to collide.
  • All iPhones pictured in an Apple ad have the time set to 9:41 to represent the moment when then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs first revealed the product on Jan 9, 2007.
    One exception was a video advertisement that introduced iPhones with crash detection. The displayed iPhone had the time set to 7:48, possibly to prevent the time 9:41 from being associated with car crashes.
  • It takes 5 minutes for alcohol to reach a person’s brain and can start affecting the person within 10 minutes
    Alcohol also stays in urine for more than three days and in hair follicles for up to three months, according to Northwestern Medicine.
  • Scallops have the most eyes than any other organism in the world, having about 200 eyes along the edge of their shell
    Their eyes are typically small, blue and iridescent.
  • Nearly all of the world’s money in circulation is digital. Only 8 percent exists as physical cash.
    Digital currency ranges anywhere from credit cards, debit cards, online shopping to cryptocurrency, 
  • Intentionally registered on Valentine’s Day, YouTube was originally meant to become a video-based dating website where people could upload clips of themselves talking about their ideal partner
    The world's largest video sharing platform eventually allowed people to upload any kind of clips, as no one was uploading dating videos.
  • Half a century ago, NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa carried hundreds of tree seeds into lunar orbit as part of an education initiative. The seeds were later germinated back on Earth and became known as
    Some "Moon Trees" were given to several U.S. states, Brazil, France, Switzerland and even the Emperor of Japan.
  • Doctors don't typically remove old kidneys during a kidney transplant. Unless the organ is causing complications, such as necrosis, doctors just add a new one next to the old organ.
    Instead of removing native kidneys, which could cause more complications and scarring, the non-functioning organs can remain in the body and shrink over time.
  • While Komodo dragons primarily reproduce by mating, females can resort to asexual reproduction when no males are around. They also almost always produce male offspring, an ability females have in order to establish a population in an isolated environment
    A female Komodo dragon's ability to reproduce asexually also has its drawbacks, such as resulting in a lack of genetic diversity and inbreeding.
  • In 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson became the first and only president to be sworn in by a woman, U.S. District Court Judge Sarah T. Hughes
    Johnson was sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah T. Hughes while on Air Force One, just hours after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Texas.
  • Snowflakes typically fall at 1.5 mph, meaning it takes about an hour for them to reach the ground
    In contrast, a raindrop falls at an average speed of 20 mph.
  • The world’s first SMS message ever was sent in December 1992 from a computer to a cordless telephone. The text read
    The message was sold as an NFT in 2021 for more than $100,000.
  • Shoveling snow significantly increases the risk of a heart attack. The strenuous activity combined with cold temperatures can lead to an increased heart rate and restricted blood vessels.
    While the motion of shoveling and throwing snow over your shoulder can rapidly increase your heart rate, cold temperatures can further constrict blood vessels and spike your blood pressure.
  • Although it’s counterintuitive, hot water freezes faster than cold water. While hot water is cooling, it’s still evaporating and losing mass. With less mass, there’s less heat to lose. So, hot water eventually freezes faster than cold water
    Essentially, hot water freezes first only because there's less of the liquid to freeze.
  • In the year 1170 BC, the first-ever documented labor strike in the world took place in ancient Egypt
    Laborers, tasked with building burial chambers, waited for 18 days beyond their payday before starting a sit-down strike. They also complained of hunger, and insufficient wheat rations. 
  • While hippos can sleep underwater, they can’t swim. They’re too dense to even float.
    Hippos have a built-in reflex that allows them to take a breath at the surface without waking up.
  • With the exception of a small blind spot directly behind them, cows can see nearly 360 degrees around them
    A cow’s panoramic vision allows them to see 300 degrees around them.
  • About 2 billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year, about a fifth of the world’s population!
    Many countries celebrate the Lunar New Year, including China, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.
  • English actor Frank Oz voiced both Yoda from Star Wars and Miss Piggy from The Muppets!
    Oz also voiced the Cookie Monster, among other Sesame Street characters.
  • Because brain activity and concentration burns calories, studying uses slightly more energy than when resting
    The calories one may burn while thinking hard is quite minimal, meaning studying shouldn’t be considered a weight-loss strategy.
  • During the prehistoric ages, a year had more than 365 days. This is because the moon slowly drags the Earth’s spin over millions of years, making days last longer.
    According to NASA, a year had 370 days about 70 million years ago, and a year had 486 days about 900 million years ago.
  • There are thousands of sports across the world. The Olympics only features less than 1% of them
    The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and LA 2028 Summer Olympics will feature a total of 43 sports.
  • Opposite sides of a standard six-sided dice will always add up to seven. This arrangement helps distribute weight across the dice
    This means 1 is opposite of 6, 2 is opposite of 5, and 3 is opposite of 4.
  • Many dogs will often lead with the same leg when they start walking forward
    That leg is their dominant leg!
  • Our ancestors were once pushed to the brink of extinction 900,000 years ago
    Genetic studies suggest that the human population once shrunk to 1,280 in Africa, according to history.com.
  • You would only have lived one billion seconds after turning roughly 32 years old.
    You live 1 million seconds when you turn 11 days old.
  • Constellations would look the same if we were to view them from Neptune. That’s how unfathomably far our solar system is from the stars!
    From the Orion’s Belt to the Big Dipper, constellations would look the same from every other planet in our solar system.
  • Hershey, known for their chocolate, and Hershey’s Ice Cream are completely separate and unrelated companies
    Both companies were found in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in the same year and by men with the same last name.
  • When Robert Downey Jr. went to Japan for the opening of Iron Man, he was interrogated for his lengthy criminal activity. Although he was cleared to enter, Japan ultimately asked him to never come back again
    Robert Downey Jr., who didn't disclose his past arrests and drug-related charges during his travels, was interrogated for six hours in 2008.
  • President’s Day was originally called Washington’s Birthday to honor the first U.S. president.
    George Washington’s birthday lands on Feb. 22, but President’s Day is now observed on the third Monday of February.
  • You can tell the temperature in Fahrenheit by counting how many chirps a cricket makes within 15 seconds and then adding 40.
    Crickets rub their wings together faster in warm weather and slower in cold weather. 
  • Mangos, cashews and poison ivy are all related to one another and contain an oily irritant
    The oily irritant can be found in a cashew's shell, leaves, stems and roots. Mangos contain it in its skin, stems, leaves and tree sap.
  • About 5-10% of the electricity used by a lightbulb is converted into light. The rest is wasted as heat!
    This is typical for incandescent light bulbs.
  • Until the 1920s, NYC used to have a designated Moving Day. Every resident had to wait until May 1 to swap homes in one go.
    Moving Day eventually died out after becoming too chaotic. Streets used to be blocked by horse-drawn moving wagons!
  • Every year, Americans buy enough plastic film to shrink wrap the state of Texas
    In 2018, millions of Americans were recorded using 10 or more rolls of plastic wrap, according to National Geographic.
  • Stars don’t twinkle. The incoming light we see bends due to turbulence in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing the star to have a twinkling effect.
    The Earth's atmosphere is turbulent due to different temperatures and densities in the air. Because space doesn't have any atmosphere, stars don't appear to twinkle to astronauts.
  • The Earth’s core of molten and solid iron can reach to temperatures close to the surface of the Sun
    Scientists measure the Earth's inner temperature by analyzing seismic waves generated by earthquakes.
  • The United States is the largest cheese producer in the world. About 29% of the world’s cheese comes from the U.S.
    Germany is the second-largest cheese producer in the world. 
  • "Typewriter" is the longest word that can be typed from just one row on the keyboard.
    "Typewriter" is the longest word that can be typed from just one row on the keyboard.
  • If the age of the Earth was condensed to the lifespan of a human, we would have lived for only 50 seconds respectively
    A human's lifespan (85 years) is only 0.00000189% of the Earth's age (4.5 billion years).
  • The Atlantic Ocean is the saltiest ocean in the world, and the Arctic Ocean has the least
    Salinity decreases near the equator and at both poles, but, on average, every gallon of ocean water has one cup of salt.
  • A single strand of hair may last 3-6 years on women before shedding, and 2-4 years on men
    Hormones play an important role in hair loss in men. DHT, which is derived from testosterone, can cause hair follicles to shrink and result in eventual hair loss.
  • Italy has a red wine fountain open to the public completely free of charge
    The winery, Dora Sarchese, located in Italy’s Abruzzo region, offers free wine 24/7.
