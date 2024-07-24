Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Fun fact: Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years
Did you know that crows can remember faces, and that the first computer mouse was made of wood?
- In experiments with wild American crows, researchers trapped birds while wearing a particular "dangerous" mask and later found that crows continued to single out and loudly scold that same face for at least 2.7 years, ignoring neutral faces nearby. Over time, more and more crows that were never trapped joined in, showing that they not only remember individual human faces but also socially spread the warning about which people to mob and avoid.read more
- In 2021, scientists identified Brookesia nana, a chameleon so small that an adult male measures only 13.5 millimeters from snout to base of tail, roughly the length of a sunflower seed. Researchers confirmed the discovery through micro–CT scans that revealed fully developed reproductive organs, proving it was a mature adult despite its miniature size.read more
- In 1964, Douglas Engelbart of the Stanford Research Institute developed the first prototype for a computer pointing device, which was housed in a carved block of North American cherry wood. The device featured two metal wheels on the bottom to track movement across a flat surface and a single red button on top. This primitive "X-Y Position Indicator for a Display System" laid the foundation for modern computing interfaces long before plastic became the industry standard.read more
- Gallium, a silvery metal, melts at around 85.6 °F, and skin is around 89.6-95°F, so a small piece usually liquefies in a warm, closed palm. Education resources from the University of Waikato describe gallium as solid when you first pick it up but melting while it sits in your hand, then solidifying again when poured onto a cooler surface.read more
- The Svalbard Global Seed Vault stores backup copies of crop seeds from gene banks worldwide in chambers reached by a tunnel running about 130 yards into a frozen mountain and cooled to –18°C. As of 2025 it holds just over 1.3 million seed samples from more than 6,000 plant species and 120+ countries, designed as an "insurance policy" so humanity can replant essential crops if war, disasters or climate change wipe out local collections.read more
- A standard 52-card deck can be arranged in 52! different ways, which works out to about 8.07×10^67 possible orders. That number is so huge that any properly shuffled deck you hold is, for all practical purposes, a sequence of cards that has never appeared before in the entire history of card playing. In fact, 52! is roughly 10^17 times larger than the estimated number of atoms on Earth, so there still wouldn’t be enough atoms for each one to "stand in" for a different card ordering.read more
- Researchers filmed a hadal snailfish (genus Pseudoliparis) at 8,336 meters in Japan’s Izu-Ogasawara Trench, the deepest fish observed to date.read more
- On Nov. 30, 1954, a meteorite crashed through the roof of Ann Hodges' home near Sylacauga, Alabama, into the living room, bounced off a radio, and struck her while she napped on the couch, the first confirmed case of a meteorite hitting a person.read more
- The term petrichor was coined in 1964 by Australian researchers to describe the earthy scent released when rain hits dry soil. The smell comes from plant oils and a molecule called geosmin, produced by soil-dwelling bacteria.read more
- Researchers at Keio University trained pigeons to recognize the difference between Impressionist and Cubist styles. The birds were able to correctly identify paintings by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso even when shown works they had never seen before.read more
- This ability comes from hummingbirds' wing structure and powerful flight muscles, which let them rotate their wings in a figure-eight pattern to generate lift in multiple directions. Flying backward helps them feed efficiently on flowers and maneuver with precision among blossoms.read more
- Researchers on Oʻahu found a newly described Hyposmocoma caterpillar that lives on spider webs and camouflages its silk case with body parts of trapped prey (e.g., ant heads, fly wings, spider legs). The grisly "bone collector" disguise likely helps it avoid the resident spiders while it scavenges or feeds.read more
- The "Complaint tablet to Ea-nāṣir" is widely recognized as the oldest written customer-service complaint, dated to about 1750 BCE. It’s a clay tablet from Ur in which a buyer named Nanni berates a merchant named Ea-nāṣir for delivering inferior copper and mistreating his messenger.read more
- Nichelle Nichols recounted that Martin Luther King Jr., a fan of Star Trek, personally urged her not to quit after Season 1, telling her the role of Uhura was too important for representation, so she withdrew her resignation and stayed.read more
- While the Soviet dog Laika is often remembered as the first space traveler, a group of fruit flies actually reached the final frontier a decade earlier on Feb. 20, 1947. Launched by the United States aboard a captured German V-2 rocket, the insects were sent to an altitude of 67 miles specifically to study the biological effects of cosmic radiation at high altitudes. The mission was a success as the flies were recovered alive after their capsule safely parachuted back to Earth, proving that complex organisms could survive the journey.read more
- Surgeons in the late 18th century developed a hand-cranked "chain saw" for symphysiotomy, a procedure to cut the pubic joint to widen the pelvis during obstructed labor.read more
- Researchers discovered that the shape is formed within the final section of the intestine through uneven muscle contractions, which allow the corners of the waste to flatten into a cube.read more
- From 1912 to 1948, the Olympics held art competitions including architecture, literature, music, painting and sculpture, with official gold, silver and bronze medals for works inspired by sport. They ended after a 1949 IOC decision that most entrants were professional artists, which clashed with the era’s amateurism rules.read more
- French engineer Louis Réard named the bikini after Bikini Atoll in the Pacific, where the United States had just conducted highly publicized atomic bomb tests. Réard believed the swimsuit would create a similarly "explosive" cultural reaction.read more
- The name "White House" emerged gradually in the 19th century and wasn’t made official until 1901, when President Theodore Roosevelt adopted it in formal documents.read more
- Scientists have recovered around 48,000–50,000 meteorites from Antarctica.read more
- After its dedication in October 1886, President Grover Cleveland ordered the Statue of Liberty placed under the U.S. Lighthouse Board; it went into lighthouse service on Nov. 22, 1886, and was maintained as an official aid to navigation. It was formally deactivated in 1902.read more
- The Boomerang Nebula, about 5,000 light-years away, has a temperature of just 1 kelvin (–272.15 °C), making it colder than the cosmic microwave background. Astronomers discovered its extreme chill by studying how its expanding gas absorbs background radiation.read more
- The moon is slowly drifting because of Earth’s rotation and the tides create a tug on the Moon, transferring energy that pushes it into a slightly higher orbit.read more
- Axolotls can regenerate entire limbs and even repair parts of their heart, spinal cord and brain after injury, often restoring full function. In lab studies, scientists have watched amputated legs regrow, and internal tissues rebuild with minimal or no scarring.read more
- This popular tradition started in the early 20th century when Spanish grape growers promoted it to sell more fruit. At the stroke of midnight on December 31, people race to eat one grape with each bell chime.read more
- Through nuclear fusion, the Sun converts mass into energy, releasing it as light and heat. This process consumes roughly 4 million tons of solar material every second.read more
- Koalas have ridged fingerprints so similar to humans that even high-resolution forensic analysis can struggle to tell them apart. Scientists believe this trait evolved independently in koalas as they adapted to gripping and manipulating eucalyptus branches.read more
- After years of postal workers replying to Santa's mail on their own time, the U.S. Post Office Department officially launched what’s now called Operation Santa in 1912. The program lets volunteers "adopt" letters addressed to Santa and send gifts to children in need, turning misaddressed mail into a nationwide charity effort.read more
- NORAD’s Santa-tracking tradition began when a Sears newspaper ad in Colorado Springs printed the wrong number, which rang the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) operations desk. Col. Harry Shoup and his staff decided to play along and report Santa’s "location," kicking off the tradition.read more
- When a kangaroo joey is born, it measures roughly 2-2.5 cm long and weighs less than a gram, tiny enough to fit on a teaspoon.read more
- The earliest recording of computer-generated music was made in Manchester in 1951, when a BBC crew captured the Ferranti Mark I playing three tunes, including "God Save the King."read more
- Dragonfly wings are covered in nanoscale pillars, often described as "spikes," that can kill bacteria on contact. When microbes land, their membranes get stretched, pierced or torn by these nanopillars, leading to cell rupture without chemicals or antibiotics.read more
- "The Mousetrap" opened in London’s West End in 1952 and has run continuously ever since, pausing only briefly during the COVID-19 shutdown before resuming – and it’s still going. It reached its 30,000th performance on March 19, 2025.read more
- In 1896, Britain and Zanzibar fought the Anglo–Zanzibar War, triggered when the new sultan took the throne without British approval. British ships began bombarding the palace at 9:02 a.m., and by 9:40 a.m. the sultan surrendered, ending the conflict.read more
- When lightning strikes dry, silica-rich sand, its roughly 30,000°C surge can melt silica instantly, forming branching glass tubes.read more
- Hanukkah staples like latkes are fried to honor the Talmudic "oil miracle," where a single cruse of pure oil that should've lit the Temple menorah for one day but burned for eight.read more
- During flight, a hummingbird’s metabolism becomes so intense that its heart can exceed 1,200 beats per minute.read more
- Archaeologists discovered the remarkably preserved merchant ship in 2018, resting more than 2 km deep on the Black Sea floor and was radiocarbon-dated to approximately 400 BCE.read more
- The Challenger Deep, the ocean’s deepest known point, reaches about 10,935 m below sea level, while Mount Everest stands 8,848.86 m above sea level. That makes the deepest ocean point roughly 2,086 m (approx. 1.3 miles) deeper than Everest is tall.read more
- The lions were first named Leo Astor and Leo Lenox after the library's founders, John Jacob Astor and James Lenox, but were later renamed by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia during the 1930s for the qualities he felt New Yorkers would need to survive the economic depression at the time.read more
- Wisdom, a Laysan albatross first banded in 1956, is the oldest known wild bird on record and continues to raise chicks despite being over 70 years old.read more
- Saturn V triggered two lighting strikes just seconds apart from each other, temporarily knocking the module’s fuel cells offline and scrambling telemetry.read more
- Octopus suction cups contain receptors that detect certain chemicals and trigger certain arm responses.read more
- Wood frogs freeze solid in the winter and produce more glucose to prevent cell damage during hibernation.read more
- Scientists recorded the lowest ground air temperature at Antarctica's Vostok research station in 1983.read more
- Hurrian Hymn No. 6 was discovered written on a clay tablet from northern Syria which dates to approximately 1400 BC.read more
- The Black Friday crowds would often cause local police to work longer shifts than usual as they dealt with traffic jams, accidents and shoplifting.read more
- Elephants, camels, bears, monkeys, tigers and lions on loan from the Central Park Zoo marched in the inaugural parade in 1924.read more
- Olympus Mons is almost 85,000 feet tall — nearly three times taller than Mount Everestread more
- Cleopatra lived about 2,500 years after the pyramids were completed and roughly 2,000 years before the Apollo 11 moon landing.read more
- The moon's diameter has shrunk by approximately 150 feet over the last several hundred million years.read more
- The Eiffel Tower gains some height in warmer weather as its iron structure expands.read more
- A typical cumulus cloud weighs roughly the same amount as 100 adult elephants.read more
- Venus takes about 243 Earth days to rotate once, but about 225 Earth days to orbit the Sun.read more
- Orville Wright lived until 1948.read more
- Bob G. Heft redesigned the American flag in 1958 to feature 50 stars for a history class project. He only got a B-, but later changed to an A after Heft wrote letters to the White House asking them to look at his design.read more
- In 1920, the International Olympic Committee decided to scale back the number of athletes competing in the Games, leading to the removal of several team sports, including tug of war.read more
- The citrus is a hybrid that has been bred over thousands of years.read more
- After Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels banned alcohol aboard ships in 1914, sailors supposedly dubbed coffee their "cup of Joe."read more
- Armistice Day marked the end of World War I. The armistice went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.read more
- Crocodiles and birds are considered archosaurs, which also include non-avian dinosaurs and Mesozoic marine reptiles.read more
- The similarity exists because all life traces back to a common ancestor — a single-celled organism from billions of years ago.read more
- The blue whale's heart weighs in at around 400 pounds and can pump more blood with each beat than an entire human's body can hold.read more
- Turritopsis dohrnii, otherwise known as the "immortal jellyfish," can revert its cells back to their earliest form and start life over again, essentially making it biologically immortal.read more
- Congress set Election Day for the first Tuesday in November 1865 so farmers could vote after the fall harvest and before harsh winter travel.read more
- The phrase originated in 16th century England.read more
- A honey bee visits between 50 and 100 flowers during one collection flight from the hive. In order to produce 1 pound of honey, 2 million flowers must be visited.read more
- Some species of sharks were swimming in the oceans more than 400 million years ago, while trees only began to spread widely around 350 million years ago.read more
- Bananas contain a small amount of the potassium-40 isotope.read more
- Researchers at North Carolina State University found that honeybees can not only recognize, but differentiate between human faces.read more
- Farmers in Japan put watermelons into cube-shaped molds so they fit in refrigerators better, but they're often harvested before they're ripe, making them inedible.read more
- Some pandas pee upside down to leave their scent higher on a tree than the competition.read more
- Movers in South Korea often remove entire windows to slide furniture onto platform lifts that rise from the street — a common method for high-rise apartments.read more
- Blushing is a uniquely human emotional response, typically triggered by shame, embarrassment, guilt or social attention.read more
- From wasabi to sweet potato, Japan has released over 200 Kit Kat flavors in just 15 years — many available for only a limited time, sometimes just two weeks.read more
- Witnesses in Bath County, Kentucky, claimed chunks of raw meat fell from the sky in March 1876. Some theorize that multiple vultures vomited while flying, but scientists never confirmed the source.read more
- The human skeleton gradually regenerates, with most bones fully remodeling about every 10 years. While it's not an overnight change, your bones are constantly renewing.read more
- Identical twins originate from the same fertilized egg, so they have nearly identical DNA. Fingerprints, however, are formed by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, such as fetal position and blood flow in the womb.read more
- Many people in Vietnam took the name Nguyen to show loyalty to the Nguyen dynasty or to avoid trouble after a new ruler took power.read more
- Betta fish, which typically live in oxygen-deprived, murky waters, have adapted to air-breathing as a backup. They can take in a breath of air using specialized labyrinth organs, which function similar to a lung.read more
- Uguisubari, or "nightingale floors," were built to "chirp" when walked on.read more
- While in Africa, Ernest Hemingway and his wife survived two plane crashes in just two days, spending a night stranded before leaving Uganda badly injured.read more
- The fresh scent of nature might not just come from plants — some insects, like conifer seed bugs, smell like pine trees.read more
- In the early 1950s, a Guinness Brewery director argued over which bird was the fastest game in Europe but failed to find an answer in any reference book. He then invited fact-finding researchers to compile a book of facts and figures to answer his questions.read more
- The last execution by guillotine in France happened in 1977, the same year "Star Wars" premiered.read more
- George Washington died in 1799 and the first dinosaur was discovered in 1824.read more
- Electric eels keep their organs in the front fifth of the body, with the anus near the head. The rest of the eel is the anal fin, which allows the fish to move forward and backward with ease.read more
- Because they’re cold-blooded, crocodiles don’t need to burn energy to maintain body heat like mammals. In extreme conditions, they can slow their metabolism even further.read more
- The Mercator projection maps distort landmasses farther from the equator, making Africa seem smaller than countries it greatly surpasses in size.read more
- Nintendo and the Eiffel Tower were both founded in 1889.read more
- Juneau, Honolulu, Olympia, Salem, Sacramento and Carson City are all west of L.A.read more
- Teaching in Oxford, England, began by 1096. The Aztec Empire rose around 1428, more than three centuries later.read more
- The diameter of Pluto is much smaller than Russia’s width and height. The surface area of Pluto, however, is slightly larger than that of Russia.read more
- The rest is mostly a thin layer of protein, salt and nerves.read more
- Motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years in Mackinac Island, Michigan.read more
- They can soften or harden tissues at will to squeeze into tiny cracks.read more
- Banana plants lack a woody trunk; their "stem" is formed from tightly wrapped leaf layers.read more
- The Earth has a bulge at the equator, caused by its rotation, which places you farther from the planet’s center — slightly weakening gravity’s pull. The combined effect is a small but measurable 0.5% to 1% difference in weight compared to the poles.read more
- Scientists estimate there are three trillion trees on Earth, far outnumbering the 100–400 billion stars in our galaxy, according to NASA.read more
- Researchers have said that DNA, when uncoiled, can stretch from the Sun to Pluto about 17 times.read more
- Botanically, bananas count as berries since they grow from a single ovary with seeds inside, while strawberries do not because their seeds sit on the outside.read more
- However, teams from other continents have made strong showings in the FIFA Men's World Cup. Countries such as Morocco and South Korea reached the semifinals in 2022 and 2002, respectively.read more
- The shell is not just a hard, dead surface — it's a living part of the turtle's body made up of bone and covered by keratin, like human fingernails. Whether it’s a gentle scratch or something more painful, they are completely aware of what’s happening.read more
- In one experiment, moths trained to associate a smell with a mild shock as caterpillars still avoided the smell after becoming adults. This suggests that parts of the insect's nervous system remain intact through the transformation.read more
- F1 drivers can lose a significant amount of weight during a race, primarily due to intense sweating.read more
- Australia has 10,685 beaches that occupy half of its open coast.read more
- Blood can make a full round-trip in as little as 20 seconds, though the timing changes with heart rate and activity.read more
- Naked mole rats, which have an unusually long lifespan for a rodent at 30+ years, have a special mechanism that stops cells from crowding together uncontrollably.read more
- A copper lightning rod atop the building's spire channels electricity through a wire into the ground, where it’s safely discharged.read more
- Unprocessed or "raw" cashews in their shell are hazardous because they contain urushiol, a toxic resin also found in poison ivy that causes skin rashes and burns. To make cashews safe to eat, manufacturers typically steam or roast them to remove any traces of urushiol from the shell and nut.read more
- Velcro was inspired by cockleburs that clung to Swiss engineer George de Mestral's clothes and his dog's fur during a walk in the woods in 1941.read more
- Launching from the equator helps rockets gain speed from Earth's rotation, reducing the fuel needed to reach orbit.read more
- Some birds, particularly frigatebirds, can nap while flying by using an adaptation where one half of their brains remains awake while the other sleeps.read more
- Hurricanes rotate clockwise in the south and counterclockwise in the north. This is because the Earth’s spin bends the path of moving air, a force known as the Coriolis effect.read more
- Your masseter can help you bite with a force of 55 pounds on your front teeth and 200 pounds on your molars.read more
- The Earth's magnetic north pole has been moving at an average rate of roughly 30 miles per year in recent decades, drifting between Canada and Siberia. The shift is driven by fluid motion within the Earth's outer core.read more
- A spacesuit, including life support systems, weighs about 250 to 310 pounds. While astronauts don’t feel the suit’s weight in space, they still wrestle with its mass and inertia when starting and stopping motion.read more
- Saliva acts as the medium that delivers flavor compounds to your taste buds. Without moisture, taste receptors cannot properly "read" what you’re eating.read more
- The tectonic shifts that created the Andes mountains reversed the river's course millions of years ago.read more
- In a rare adaptation, reindeer eyes shift to a blue hue during winter, helping them see better in the harsh, low-light conditions of the Arctic.read more
- As an unincorporated town with no official government, its honorary elections are run by a local animal rescue organization through donations. Due to overwhelming community support, the tradition continues—complete with a full canine council, including deputy mayors who are all dogs.read more
- The Eiffel Tower has been repainted nearly 20 times. Over the years, the tower has been painted various shades of brown and yellow, including ochre-brown, yellow-brown, and bronze-like brown.read more
- Dying in this Norwegian town is highly discouraged. Residents who are terminally ill or elderly are often relocated to the mainland to live out their final days.read more
- In 1986, two Pakistani brothers — who ran a business selling medical software that was constantly being copied onto floppy disks and distributed without authorization — created a virus called "Brain" that harmlessly notified users they had copied material without approval and should contact the brothers. They never expected the bug to spread across the globe within months or help kick-start the cybersecurity industry.read more
- The massive cloud of water vapor surrounds a black hole 12 billion light-years from Earth. It is 140 trillion times larger than all the Earth's oceans combined.read more
- Many South Koreans believe that blood types reveal certain personality traits. Type A is sensitive, B is bold and independent, O is confident and sociable, and AB is rational and practical.read more
- It is illegal to photograph someone without their consent in the UAE due to privacy laws.read more
- Each hand has 27 bones while your spine has 26. Babies, however, start with 33 bones in their spine.read more
- This is known as unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. One hemisphere of the brain rests while the other remains active, allowing dolphins to alternate between sleeping and being alert.read more
- The left lung is smaller than the right to make room for your heart.read more
- Each nap lasts about a minute, adding up to nearly five hours of rest a day.read more
- The spiny dogfish have sharp spines in front of their dorsal fins that secrete a mild venom.read more
- These micro-animals can enter a cryptobiotic state where they basically pause life until conditions improve—even after decades.read more
- Apollo 11 astronauts had to declare cargo after returning from the moon, including moon rocks and moon dust. Their customs form listed their flight route as Cape Kennedy (now Cape Canaveral) in Florida to Honolulu with a stopover on the moon.read more
- Poland's Crooked Forest trees grow with a distinctive 90-degree bend at the base of their trunks.read more
- Iranian man Amou Haji, who reportedly had extreme hygiene habits, including eating roadkill and drinking puddle water, was convinced to take a bath shortly before his health declined. He died at 94 years old.read more
- The average human sheds about 50 to more than 100 pounds of skin over 70 to 80 years.read more
- That's enough water to fill about 360 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which is about 240 million gallons.read more
- Human teeth and shark teeth are made of similar composition and density. While humans only get two sets in their whole life, sharks have an infinite supply of them!read more
- In 18th-century Europe, pineapples were so rare and costly that a single one could cost around $8,000 in today’s dollars.read more
- Fish have appeared raining from the sky in multiple countries. Scientists theorize that powerful water spouts pick fish up into the sky. Another theory suggests that heavy thunderstorms flood underground fish habitats, pushing the animals up to the surface.read more
- Your foot should fit from the crevice of your elbow to your wrist.read more
- Saturn's rings are made of 90 to 95 percent pure water ice. Because the ice is often dirty or coated with dust, it can easily look like rocks in photos.read more
- Earth is the only planet in our solar system not named after a Roman or Greek deity.read more
- Starfish have decentralized nervous systems that let them sense light, touch and react to their environment without a main brain.read more
- The heat from Shanay-Timpishka, or "La Bomba," can reach temperatures over 200°F thanks to geothermal energy. Rainwater seeps deep into the Earth, is heated by geothermal forces and then resurfaces.read more
- A human can produce up to half a gallon of saliva a day.read more
- Yawning draws in air and boosts circulation, which helps regulate temperature.read more
- Studies show chewing gum briefly improves alertness and memory partly due to an increase in blood flow to the brain.read more
- Antarctica has never had a permanent human population, and the freezing and dry conditions make archaeological discoveries extremely limited.read more
- During the Industrial Revolution in Britain and Ireland, "knocker-uppers" would often wake people up by tapping on their windows with a stick.read more
- Because horses cannot vomit, abdominal pain and digestive issues can become deadly.read more
- "Operation Acoustic Kitty" failed miserably during the Cold War and ended after a cat was struck and killed by a taxi.read more
- Blood Falls is rich in iron, which reacts with oxygen in the air and turns crimson red.read more
- Because corneas don't need oxygen from blood, they are less likely to be rejected in transplants, making corneal transplants one of the most successful organ grafts.read more
- Ming the Clam, an ocean quahog, lived up to 507 years until scientists studying the organism accidentally killed it in 2006.read more
- Ancient Egyptian pharaohs used servants to keep pesky flies away from them.read more
- Most of the body's iron is located in the blood and helps deliver oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.read more
- There was one bathtub for women and one for men.read more
- The advertising stunt cost Pizza Hut $1 million.read more
- Lions will sometimes eat to the point where they can't move anymore. They can eat up to 15-20% of their body weight in a single meal.read more
- Vending machines have been around for more than 2,000 years. The first ever vending machine known to man was invented in ancient Egypt and dispensed holy water.read more
- Some parrot species develop specific sounds to identify their chicks, almost like naming them.read more
- The "Bliss" photograph, the default wallpaper for Windows XP, was taken by Charles O'Rear in 1998.read more
- Einstein was asked to become Israel's second president. He declined, however, citing ill health and a lack of experience in dealing with people and exercising official functions.read more
- The glow, too dim for our own eyes to see, is caused by our metabolic and cellular processes.read more
- While the brain takes up only two percent of body mass, it consumes up to 20 percent of metabolic energy.read more
- An octopus' three hearts have slightly different roles. While one circulates blood, the other two pump it past the gills to pick up oxygen.read more
- Mouth wounds heal faster than other minor injuries, partly due to rich blood supply and because there are fewer layers of tissue to heal.read more
- Saudi Arabia largely possesses water in underground aquifers.read more
- Sloths sometimes need weeks to digest their food.read more
- Scientists theorize that elephants use their feet to sense vibrations as far as 50 miles away, allowing the animals to detect water from faraway storms.read more
- The cloud, Sagittarius B2, is a thousand times larger than the diameter of our solar system. The alcohol is not drinkable.read more
- Point Nemo, an area known to be the furthest away from any land features, is located in the South Pacific Ocean.read more
- Ostriches are capable of sprinting up to 45 mph, while a fast horse can reach around 44 mph in short distances.read more
- The only temperature at which water can exist in all three states of matter is 0.01°C.read more
- Bones, which are lightweight and slightly flexible, can absorb shock better than brittle materials like concrete.read more
- The country's cold climate helps prevent mosquitoes from breeding.read more
- Without gravity, gas can't separate from liquids in the stomach.read more
- Saturn is the only planet in the Solar System less dense than water.read more
- The topknot prevented helmets from slipping off when samurais were in battle.read more
- Rapid cell turnover is crucial in preventing strong acids from damaging the stomach lining.read more
- Caterpillars can retain memories following metamorphosis, studies suggest.read more
- In contrast, a tablespoon of the Sun would weigh about five pounds.read more
- Octopus' arms contain a small cluster of nerve cells called a ganglion, which acts like a mini-brain.read more
- Some snail species can enter a state of deep dormancy, especially in extreme conditions, like drought, to retain moisture.read more
- Plants release a mixture of chemicals that act as a warning to neighboring plants. The chemicals also attract beneficial insects that can help defend against further attacks.read more
- Stomach acid can corrode certain metals over time, but don't try to find out, of course.read more
- Tears contain varying levels of stress hormones, pain-relief compounds and dopamine-related byproducts.read more
- The unicorn has deep roots in Celtic mythology. It is also a symbol of untamable freedom, and Scotland has a long history of resisting conquest.read more
- The fungi can be found growing on its reactor walls and inside the damaged reactor core.read more
- There are more than 3 million saunas and 3 million cars in Finland.read more
- The rear end of some turtles, especially those specialized in diving, function similar to the gills of a fish.read more
- The body loses the calluses if it doesn't need them anymore, but they can still come back quickly.read more
- The aorta alone measures over nine inches.read more
- The name first appeared in "The Merchant of Venice."read more
- The Voyager Golden Records are gold-plated copper phonograph records attached to the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft.read more
- Three-toed sloths can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes. Dolphins, on the other hand, need to surface every 10 minutes or so.read more
- A naked mole rat's immune system prevents damaged cells from accumulating, and elephants have tumor suppressor gene p53, which helps repair DNA damage.read more
- The thin Martian atmosphere, which is mostly carbon dioxide and iron-rich dust, scatters red light and allows blue light to penetrate more efficiently.read more
- Almost 200 passengers fell ill in the largest food poisoning incident aboard a commercial flight in 1975. The incident occurred on a Japan Air Lines flight.read more
- In fish, blood stem cells are found in their kidneys. Fish have pigment cells that protect their kidneys from UV light.read more
- Animals such as rats, weasels and snakes reportedly left their homes and headed for safety several days before a destructive earthquake.read more
- Australia has the world’s largest population of wild camels, and Saudi Arabia brings some of them in.read more
- "Five" shares an I with "Six" which shares an S with "Seven" which shares an E with "Eight" and so on!read more
- While at Cambridge, Charles Darwin was part of the Glutton Club, which was dedicated to eating unusual foods like hawks and owls.read more
- Pluto takes 248 Earth years to make one orbit around the Sun.read more
- Central Park is about 1.7 times larger than Monaco.read more
- In Scotland, "sneesl" means to begin to rain or snow, "skelf" means a large snowflake and "flindrikin" means a slight snow shower.read more
- The Lone Star State is not, however, bigger than the portion of Russia that is in Europe.read more
- The practice of looped movies died around the 1970s.read more
- Some used to think coffee stimulated radical thinking.read more
- Canada and California’s populations both hover around 40 million people.read more
- The condiment was sold as a cure for indigestion by Ohio physician John Cook.read more
- The excess salt is filtered out of the body by running down penguins' beaks.read more
- Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard's golf ball flew about 120 feet, according to remastered images.read more
- Honey never expires because of its low water content and high acidity, an environment that's inhospitable to bacterial growth. You could eat honey that's thousands of years old, and it would still be OK.read more
- Humans spend about two hours per day dreaming, which totals to six years of dreams for the average lifespan of 85 years.read more
- Green peas are a common ingredient in Brazilian cuisine and are often used in various dishes.read more
- Theories suggest that babies have small eyes and sleep much more than adults, so they don’t need to blink as much to lubricate their eyes.read more
- At the start of 2023, the tiny country of Monaco had 39,800 cellular mobile connections, which was equivalent to 109.3 percent of the total population.read more
- Escalators are rare in Wyoming, partially because developers often build outward rather than upward. Due to the state’s low population and vast land, buildings don’t typically need to have many floors.read more
- Great apes such as gorillas and chimpanzees are also known to laugh when tickled.read more
- Woolly mammoths existed for half a million years and went extinct 4,000 years ago.read more
- The brain of a newborn baby is about a quarter of the size of an average adult brain. It will be nearly fully grown by age five.read more
- A tablespoon of soil carries 50 billion microbes.read more
- The phenomenon is referred to as the "Pinocchio effect."read more
- The creators kept failing at marketing bubble wrap until its usefulness in protecting goods was discovered.read more
- Moonquakes are not like earthquakes. Lunar seismic activity can last up to hours, while terrestrial tremors usually last for seconds. However, moonquakes have so far been measured at smaller magnitudes.read more
- Instead of tallow, candles are now commonly made of paraffin wax, which derives from petroleum, coal or oil shale.read more
- Negative attitudes toward left-handedness in China led people to force a right-handed dominance. Teachers may even change a child's writing hand to the right.read more
- The most common birthdays in the U.S. are in September. Some say that babies born in this month were conceived around the holidays when couples had more free time and felt more festive.read more
- Nepalese workers receive extra time off to properly observe their national holidays, easing their regular six-day work week.read more
- Because a cow’s neck is far less mobile than a human’s, they also have difficulty seeing when descending downward.read more
- Mohammed can also be spelled as Muhammad, Mohamed and Mohammad.read more
- After allegedly overhearing an expat say they missed eating turkey on the holiday, the enterprising manager at Japan’s first KFC was able to capitalize on the country’s lack of traditional Christmas meal customs. Hence, chicken became the next best thing.read more
- Individual tectonic plates move at different speeds. Coastal California, for example, moves faster than the continental U.S. at 5 centimeters, or 2 inches, annually. The relatively fast movement explains why the region experiences so many earthquakes.read more
- Buchanan’s niece, Harriet Lane, took on the role of first lady, or the White House "hostess."read more
- Figs produce a chemical called "ficin" that breaks down the bodies of dead wasps, meaning you won't always find insect carcasses inside.read more
- According to the National Retail Federation, 71% of that budget is spent on gifts while the rest is spent on other seasonal items such as decorations and travel expenses.read more
- Fatty acids are crucial for the brain to function. The remaining 40% of the brain consists of water, protein, carbohydrates and salt.read more
- The majority of Earth’s land (68%) is located in the North. The hemisphere also has much more favorable climates and urban development for human civilization compared to the South.read more
- A perfect mirror, which would reflect all wavelengths of visible light equally, would actually appear white. However, no mirror is made perfect in reality. This is why the reflections of two mirrors facing each other become greener and greener.read more
- About half of Americans, if not more, quit their resolutions by the second month, according to research.read more
- The ironic twist of fate left manufacturers in a frenzy to claim the title of "first."read more
- While sharks are designed to smell blood to find food, humans are designed to smell rain to find water.read more
- This marsupial's large tails prevent it from moving backwards. Instead, a kangaroo's anatomy is optimized only to help propel them forward.read more
- If commonly used letters were placed next to each other on old typewriters, typing too quickly could have caused type bars to collide.read more
- One exception was a video advertisement that introduced iPhones with crash detection. The displayed iPhone had the time set to 7:48, possibly to prevent the time 9:41 from being associated with car crashes.read more
- Alcohol also stays in urine for more than three days and in hair follicles for up to three months, according to Northwestern Medicine.read more
- Their eyes are typically small, blue and iridescent.read more
- Digital currency ranges anywhere from credit cards, debit cards, online shopping to cryptocurrency,read more
- The world's largest video sharing platform eventually allowed people to upload any kind of clips, as no one was uploading dating videos.read more
- Some "Moon Trees" were given to several U.S. states, Brazil, France, Switzerland and even the Emperor of Japan.read more
- Instead of removing native kidneys, which could cause more complications and scarring, the non-functioning organs can remain in the body and shrink over time.read more
- A female Komodo dragon's ability to reproduce asexually also has its drawbacks, such as resulting in a lack of genetic diversity and inbreeding.read more
- Johnson was sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah T. Hughes while on Air Force One, just hours after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Texas.read more
- In contrast, a raindrop falls at an average speed of 20 mph.read more
- The message was sold as an NFT in 2021 for more than $100,000.read more
- While the motion of shoveling and throwing snow over your shoulder can rapidly increase your heart rate, cold temperatures can further constrict blood vessels and spike your blood pressure.read more
- Essentially, hot water freezes first only because there's less of the liquid to freeze.read more
- Laborers, tasked with building burial chambers, waited for 18 days beyond their payday before starting a sit-down strike. They also complained of hunger, and insufficient wheat rations.read more
- Hippos have a built-in reflex that allows them to take a breath at the surface without waking up.read more
- A cow’s panoramic vision allows them to see 300 degrees around them.read more
- Many countries celebrate the Lunar New Year, including China, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.read more
- Oz also voiced the Cookie Monster, among other Sesame Street characters.read more
- The calories one may burn while thinking hard is quite minimal, meaning studying shouldn’t be considered a weight-loss strategy.read more
- According to NASA, a year had 370 days about 70 million years ago, and a year had 486 days about 900 million years ago.read more
- The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and LA 2028 Summer Olympics will feature a total of 43 sports.read more
- This means 1 is opposite of 6, 2 is opposite of 5, and 3 is opposite of 4.read more
- That leg is their dominant leg!read more
- Genetic studies suggest that the human population once shrunk to 1,280 in Africa, according to history.com.read more
- You live 1 million seconds when you turn 11 days old.read more
- From the Orion’s Belt to the Big Dipper, constellations would look the same from every other planet in our solar system.read more
- Both companies were found in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in the same year and by men with the same last name.read more
- Robert Downey Jr., who didn't disclose his past arrests and drug-related charges during his travels, was interrogated for six hours in 2008.read more
- George Washington’s birthday lands on Feb. 22, but President’s Day is now observed on the third Monday of February.read more
- Crickets rub their wings together faster in warm weather and slower in cold weather.read more
- The oily irritant can be found in a cashew's shell, leaves, stems and roots. Mangos contain it in its skin, stems, leaves and tree sap.read more
- This is typical for incandescent light bulbs.read more
- Moving Day eventually died out after becoming too chaotic. Streets used to be blocked by horse-drawn moving wagons!read more
- In 2018, millions of Americans were recorded using 10 or more rolls of plastic wrap, according to National Geographic.read more
- The Earth's atmosphere is turbulent due to different temperatures and densities in the air. Because space doesn't have any atmosphere, stars don't appear to twinkle to astronauts.read more
- Scientists measure the Earth's inner temperature by analyzing seismic waves generated by earthquakes.read more
- Germany is the second-largest cheese producer in the world.read more
- "Typewriter" is the longest word that can be typed from just one row on the keyboard.read more
- A human's lifespan (85 years) is only 0.00000189% of the Earth's age (4.5 billion years).read more
- Salinity decreases near the equator and at both poles, but, on average, every gallon of ocean water has one cup of salt.read more
- Hormones play an important role in hair loss in men. DHT, which is derived from testosterone, can cause hair follicles to shrink and result in eventual hair loss.read more
- The winery, Dora Sarchese, located in Italy’s Abruzzo region, offers free wine 24/7.read more
Fun fact: Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years
Did you know that crows can remember faces, and that the first computer mouse was made of wood?
Move Forward
- Fun fact: Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years