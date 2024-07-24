Fun fact: Wild crows remember a dangerous human face for years

A standard 52-card deck can be arranged in 52! different ways, which works out to about 8.07×10^67 possible orders. That number is so huge that any properly shuffled deck you hold is, for all practical purposes, a sequence of cards that has never appeared before in the entire history of card playing. In fact, 52! is roughly 10^17 times larger than the estimated number of atoms on Earth, so there still wouldn’t be enough atoms for each one to "stand in" for a different card ordering.