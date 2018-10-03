Sandra Smith serves as co-anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) America's Newsroom (weekdays 9AM-12PM/ET), alongside Bill Hemmer. She joined the company in October 2007 as a reporter for FOX Business Network (FBN). Read More

On America's Newsroom, Smith and Hemmer are joined by newsmakers and experts to discuss the latest headlines. The program geared towards providing hard news has averaged 1.6 million in total viewers, making it the number one news program in its timeslot. Sandra previously served as co-anchor of Outnumbered, alongside co-anchor Harris Faulkner, two rotating female panelists and "one lucky guy."

During her tenure, Smith has appeared across both FNC and FBN daytime and primetime programs, and frequently fills in as guest anchor for The Story with Martha MacCallum. In May 2018, Smith was on location from England to present live coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In November 2015, Smith, alongside FBN's Trish Regan, moderated the FOX Business Network's inaugural Republican presidential primary debate, making history as the first dual-female team to host a debate. The event, which featured candidates earning less than 2.5 percent, delivered 4.7 million total viewers and 866,000 in the key 25-54 demo, making it one of FBN's highest rated programs.

Prior to joining FBN, Smith was an on-air reporter for Bloomberg Television. In this role, she covered U.S. equities and derivative markets and contributed to breaking news and analysis. Before Bloomberg, Smith was the Director of Institutional Sales and Trading at Terra Nova Institutional where she handled investment management and hedge fund accounts. She also assisted in the development of program trading models for existing and prospective clients. Prior to this, she was a trader at Hermitage Capital, where she executed U.S. equities and options orders, conducted portfolio analysis, prepared commission reports and serviced clients.

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Smith began her career as a research associate at Aegis Capital. There, she assisted in the research and analysis of retail stocks, prepared weekly stock newsletters to clients and identified investment opportunities.