Paula Deen's amazing mint julep recipe for Kentucky Derby Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kentucky Derby — held every first Saturday of May — takes place on May 7, 2022, this year.

Many have called it the most exciting two minutes in sports. It's the first leg of the American Triple Crown — followed by the Preakness Stakes (held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, this year), then the Belmont Stakes (on June 11, 2022).

Millions of people who can't experience it in person will be watching — with many also looking to sip a mint julep in honor of the event (or maybe just because).

"During Derby Week, Louisville is the capital of the world," John Steinbeck wrote years ago.

"The Kentucky Derby, whatever it is — a race, an emotion, a turbulence, an explosion — is one of the most beautiful and violent and satisfying things I have ever experienced."

KENTUCKY DERBY TRAVEL GUIDE: WHERE TO STAY, EAT AND TRAVEL IN LOUISVILLE

It's also an event that millions of people watch every year — from their homes or their local watering holes — with many looking to sip a mint julep in honor of the event (or maybe just because!).

Fox News Digital reached out to Paula Deen, who has her own thirst-quenching mint julep recipe — and who graciously agreed to share it with readers.

"Put on your best hat, turn on your television and sit back with this fabulous mint julep — and you’ll think you are there!"

Deen told Fox News Digital, "If you can’t go to the Kentucky Derby, just bring the derby home to you!"

"Put on your best hat," she added, "turn on your television and sit back with this fabulous mint julep — and you’ll think you are there!"

So now, without further ado, here is Paula Deen's recipe for mint julep in honor of Derby Day.

Ingredients

crushed ice

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 bunch mint

bourbon

(Prep time: 3 minutes; cook time: 3 minutes; servings: 3)

Instructions

1. In a small saucepot, add sugar and water; stir.

2. Let simmer or until sugar dissolves.

3. Steep mint in the simple syrup.

4. Strain the mint from the syrup. Let cool.

5. Fill a julep glass with crushed ice.

6. Pour a few tablespoons of the mint simple syrup over the ice, then fill the glass with bourbon.

7. Garnish with mint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Enjoy!