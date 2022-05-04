Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Paula Deen's amazing mint julep recipe for Kentucky Derby Day

Savannah-based chef, author and TV personality shares a delicious drink recipe for Derby Day

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
The Kentucky Derby — held every first Saturday of May — takes place on May 7, 2022, this year. 

Many have called it the most exciting two minutes in sports. It's the first leg of the American Triple Crown — followed by the Preakness Stakes (held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, this year), then the Belmont Stakes (on June 11, 2022).

Millions of people who can't experience it in person will be watching — with many also looking to sip a mint julep in honor of the event (or maybe just because).

"During Derby Week, Louisville is the capital of the world," John Steinbeck wrote years ago.

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Paula Deen offers up a mint julep recipe that's worth checking out.

"The Kentucky Derby, whatever it is — a race, an emotion, a turbulence, an explosion — is one of the most beautiful and violent and satisfying things I have ever experienced."

It's also an event that millions of people watch every year — from their homes or their local watering holes — with many looking to sip a mint julep in honor of the event (or maybe just because!).

Chef Paula Deen is all set for the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2022. 

Chef Paula Deen is all set for the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2022.  (Kelli Boyd)

Fox News Digital reached out to Paula Deen, who has her own thirst-quenching mint julep recipe — and who graciously agreed to share it with readers.

"Put on your best hat, turn on your television and sit back with this fabulous mint julep — and you’ll think you are there!"

Deen told Fox News Digital, "If you can’t go to the Kentucky Derby, just bring the derby home to you!"

"Put on your best hat," she added, "turn on your television and sit back with this fabulous mint julep — and you’ll think you are there!"

Chef Paula Deen discusses her cookbook, "At The Southern Table with Paula Deen" at Build Studio on Sept. 22, 2017, in New York City.  

Chef Paula Deen discusses her cookbook, "At The Southern Table with Paula Deen" at Build Studio on Sept. 22, 2017, in New York City.   (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

So now, without further ado, here is Paula Deen's recipe for mint julep in honor of Derby Day. 

Ingredients

crushed ice

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 bunch mint

bourbon

(Prep time: 3 minutes; cook time: 3 minutes; servings: 3)

This gorgeous and refreshing mint julep is ready to be consumed!

Instructions

1. In a small saucepot, add sugar and water; stir.

2. Let simmer or until sugar dissolves. 

3. Steep mint in the simple syrup. 

4. Strain the mint from the syrup. Let cool.

5. Fill a julep glass with crushed ice. 

6. Pour a few tablespoons of the mint simple syrup over the ice, then fill the glass with bourbon. 

7. Garnish with mint.

Enjoy!

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.

