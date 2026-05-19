‘Nobody should go alone’: 1,500 strangers honor WWII veteran with no known family

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The mourners started arriving hours early — veterans in uniform, strangers clutching American flags, police officers lining the route — all for a Massachusetts World War II Navy veteran many feared would be buried alone.

But when John Bernard Arnold III, 98, died May 6 with no known living family, a public plea from Hanover-Hanson Veteran Services sparked an extraordinary response, with roughly 1,500 people turning out Monday in Hanson, Massachusetts, to give him a hero’s farewell.

"This veteran passed away with no known family to attend his services," Hanover-Hanson Veteran Services wrote on Facebook. "Let’s send him off the way a veteran should be."

They did.

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Arnold’s flag-draped coffin was carried into Saint Joseph the Worker Church as strangers packed the church grounds outside, many of them having never heard his name before the call went out.

"Nobody should have to go alone, I don’t care who you are," funeral attendee Jim Pearce told WCVB.

After the funeral Mass, a long police motorcade escorted Arnold to Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton, where bagpipes played, veterans saluted, and American flags were handed out to mourners lining the procession.

"We’ll never let one of our veterans pass without being honored and sent off with respect and dignity, the way that a veteran should be to their final resting place," fellow veteran Joe Campbell told WHDH.

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Arnold, who most recently lived in East Bridgewater, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, according to his obituary. He graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, and attended Rhode Island State University before his military service.

He never married and had no children. His obituary listed him as the beloved son of the late John B. Arnold and Hannah McCarthy Arnold, and brother of the late Mary M.D. Joines and Kathleen Principato.

Caregivers remembered him not as a forgotten man, but as someone impossible to forget.

"He walked into the room, and he lit up the room," caregiver Hailey Munroe told reporters. "No matter what you are going through, he always knew how to bring a smile, make you laugh."

Munroe said Arnold loved classical music, chocolate cake and making people laugh.

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WCVB reported that Arnold told caregivers he served aboard the USS Houston and visited 27 countries during his Navy service, often reminiscing about Italy — including Naples, Florence, Venice, Sardinia and Capri.

"I’ll show up, I’ll be his family," one Army retiree told Boston 25 News after learning about the funeral through TikTok.

David Patterson, an active-duty Coast Guard officer, told WHDH the turnout reflected a shared bond among those who serve.

"It just reinforces that bond that … we’re all on the same team," Patterson said.

Donna Brown, a Gold Star wife, said the outpouring made her proud.

"It makes me feel proud, very proud of our country, proud of our community, and all of the people who are here today who don’t even know this man, who are willing to take time out of their busy lives to support our veteran," Brown told WHDH.

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Terrance O’Keefe of Hanover-Hanson Veteran Services told WPRI the response exceeded anything organizers imagined.

"The level of humanity out there, where people can come out not knowing who he was … is absolutely incredible," O’Keefe said. "It shines a light on what we do as a society."

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Arnold was laid to rest Monday at Cedar Knoll Cemetery, surrounded not by empty pews or silence, but by a community determined to make sure his final salute was not given alone.

On Monday, strangers became his family.

"We’re all walking each other home after all," one mourner told Boston 25 News.