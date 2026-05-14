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Lifestyle Newsletter

Automatic tipping programs spark concern as restaurants prepare for flood of visitors

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ Restaurants in one city are rethinking tipping tactics — just as international visitors are set to flood in.

→ A nostalgic soft drink with a cult following has become shockingly hard to find.

→ A carnivore-packed convention is drawing crowds and sparking bold claims about Americans' health.

A tip screen shows 15%, 20% and 25%, with smaller options for "custom" and "no tip." It's being held.

Restaurants in one American city are being encouraged to charge automatic gratuities ahead of an international event. (iStock)

The hot plate

→ Experts reveal why one fan-favorite fish isn't suited for the grill.

→ A simmering debate over fats is heating up — and the guidance isn't as clear as you'd think.

Stock image of butter with knife

Federal dietary guidelines and heart health experts agree on nutrition basics while taking different approaches to butter and beef tallow in everyday cooking. (iStock)

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Quick bites

→ Costco shoppers are sounding off after a beloved food court favorite gets a surprising swap.

→ A celebrity chef reveals why healthy eating is failing in restaurants.

Rocco DiSpirito says 'healthy eating isn't fun' – and that's why restaurants aren't selling it Video

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"It was just unacceptable to let it go without a fight."

→ A devoted regular takes drastic financial steps to keep a cherished pub alive.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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