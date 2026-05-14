Automatic tipping programs spark concern as restaurants prepare for flood of visitors

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→ Restaurants in one city are rethinking tipping tactics — just as international visitors are set to flood in.

→ A nostalgic soft drink with a cult following has become shockingly hard to find.

→ A carnivore-packed convention is drawing crowds and sparking bold claims about Americans' health.

The hot plate

→ Experts reveal why one fan-favorite fish isn't suited for the grill.

→ A simmering debate over fats is heating up — and the guidance isn't as clear as you'd think.

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Quick bites

→ Costco shoppers are sounding off after a beloved food court favorite gets a surprising swap.

→ A celebrity chef reveals why healthy eating is failing in restaurants.

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Quote of the week

"It was just unacceptable to let it go without a fight."

→ A devoted regular takes drastic financial steps to keep a cherished pub alive.