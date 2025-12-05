88-year-old Army veteran working at grocery store receives over $1.7M in donations after viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than $1.7 million has been raised to help an Army veteran retire after his story went viral online and a GoFundMe drew thousands of donations from strangers.

Australian social media influencer Sam Weidenhofer first learned about Edmund Bambas, 88, from a comment on one of his videos. Weidenhofer then worked with influencer Mike McKinstry to track the veteran down at the Meijer supermarket in Brighton, Michigan, where he works, WXYZ Detroit reported.

"May I ask how old you are?" Weidenhofer asks in the video.

"I'm 88 years old," Bambas responded.

"Why do you have to keep working?" Weidenhofer asks.

Bambas, who served in the U.S. Army in 1966, explained that he retired from General Motors in 1999, but everything changed when the automaker filed for bankruptcy years later.

"I retired from General Motors in [1999]," Bambas says. "In 2012, they went bankrupt, and they took my pension away from me."

The veteran said his financial situation worsened when his wife became seriously ill.

"The thing that hurt me the most was my wife was real sick, and when they took the pension, they also took the health care coverage and all but $10,000 of my life insurance," Bambas said, "So, I sold the house, sold the property I had and we made it through."

Bambas' wife died seven years ago, and he said he has been trying to stay afloat ever since.

"I work five days a week, eight hours a day," Bambas said.

When asked what his dream would be, the veteran answered, "Live somewhat the life I was hoping for."

In the video, Bambas broke down in tears as Weidenhofer told him he wants to help and hands him a $400 tip.

"I don't know what to say," Bambas responded. "It's going to go a long way to help me."

Weidenhofer later posted the video to social media and launched a GoFundMe to support Bambas’ retirement.

As of Friday, the fundraiser has raised over $1.7 million, driven by more than 62,000 donations.

"Despite everything, Ed shows up every day with quiet dignity, strength, and perseverance," the GoFundMe states. "His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans face incredible challenges just to survive. … Every dollar we raise will go directly to supporting him: helping with living expenses, medical care, and the small joys that make life meaningful."

A spokesperson for General Motors did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.