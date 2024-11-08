Veterans deserve 'national moment of gratitude' on Veterans Day to help heal 'unseen wounds'

It's easy to say "thank you for your service" to an American veteran and move on a moment later.

But what about true and meaningful connection that really lasts?

For Veterans Day this year, a prominent company is hoping that Americans, no matter where they are or who they are, will go beyond the simple words of "thank you" and become "intentional in showing appreciation for our nation’s servicemembers" through a healthy act of connection.

US ARMY VETERAN STARTS SUCCESSFUL BARBEQUE BUSINESS DESPITE HEALTH CHALLENGES: ‘VERY PROUD’

USAA — the financial services company that serves more than 13.5 million members of the U.S. military, as well as veterans who have honorably served, plus their families — is calling for a "national moment of gratitude" on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. local time.

The effort is part of the Texas-based company's larger "Go Beyond Thanks" campaign. As more veterans in America struggle with mental health issues, "connecting with our veterans is becoming more important," the company told Fox News Digital.

And younger veterans, in particular, often feel uncomfortable or awkward when people just say "thank you," the company has found.

Matt Shifrin, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran who is USAA's executive director and CEO chief of staff, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview, "There are over 17 million living veterans in the United States today. And while that sounds like a lot, there are over 300 million people living in the U.S. So there's a bit of a divide sometimes between those who have served and those who haven't served."

"You might ask veterans how they're doing."

To bridge that divide, "we're asking people to try to ‘go beyond thanks’ this Veterans Day and make a connection with veterans in the community," he said — "whether it's with teachers, police officers, or people you work with who have served."

VETERANS WITH PTSD GET ‘SIGNIFICANT’ BENEFITS FROM SERVICE DOGS, FIRST NIH-FUNDED STUDY FINDS

One way to do that, he suggested, is by asking a veteran to share the details of his or her service.

"You might ask them where they served, what they did for the country — and how they're doing."

In turn, veterans can reciprocate, he said — and ask others about their work, their lives, their own contributions both locally and nationally whatever those contributions might be, "even what keeps them up at night," he said.

"I think we're going to find that there's a lot of similarity between the two groups," he said.

"This is one team — and this effort can bring us together as a country."

Another way to show gratitude: Stop by a local American Legion or VFW post or event. Drop by a VA hospital. Check in with community centers about veterans events. It's about being intentional, said USAA.

US MARINE CORPS VETERAN WHO LOST LEGS IN AFGHANISTAN SAYS A NONPROFIT HELPED HIM STAY ALIVE

Still more ways are to send a text, make a phone call or visit a veteran one on one.

Either way, the goal is to "create a meaningful and supportive connection with our veterans."

Shifrin added, "America doesn't work without those who decide to serve and without those who are back home doing the hard work, generating the economic engine that makes us so capable, providing support to veterans and bringing them together. This is one team — and this effort can bring us together as a country."

ARMY VETERAN SAYS FAITH IN GOD SAVED HIS LIFE AFTER 12 SUICIDE ATTEMPTS: ‘SOMETHING STRONGER THAN MYSELF’

He added, "It is worth the time to engage in a little bit more than just, ‘Thank you.’ Serving is a defining moment in people's lives and most people, we've found, are generally willing to talk about their service."

He said the interaction and connection can help heal "the unseen wounds" that many veterans carry around with them.

"We're really hoping to start building those relationships between people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Added Air Force Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bob LaBrutta, vice president of survivorship and claims at USAA, "As Veterans Day parades and celebrations dwindle compared to years past, besides thanking us for our service and providing sales discounts, we've found that many Americans aren’t sure how to show their appreciation for our nation’s veterans," he noted in a statement.

He said no matter how busy, people can take a bit of time for veterans who have served the nation.

"It’s a mantra that runs deep in the military – look to the left and look to the right to make sure your battle buddies, shipmates, devil dogs, wingmen, guardians or coasties are OK."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More information about the campaign can be found on various social media platforms at #GoBeyondThanks.

A coalition created by USAA, Face the Fight, is also charged with raising awareness and support for veteran and military suicide prevention.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Founded in 1922, USAA is a leading provider of insurance, banking and retirement solutions in the United States.