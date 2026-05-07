Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Nutrition experts reveal 5 of the healthiest nut options for your diet

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ Experts crack the case on which everyday nut delivers the biggest health boost.

→ A celebrity chef spotlights a restaurant shift as guests leave meals unfinished and rethink how they dine out.

→ Chefs call out four everyday cooking habits they say could be sabotaging meals without you realizing it.

Person holding a glass bowl of mixed nuts and dried fruit, picking up a walnut piece as a healthy snack.

Nutrition pros sort through five popular nuts, but one rises above the rest. (iStock)

The hot plate

→ Rising prices hit the drive-thru as fans sound off on a McDonald's burger "deal" that they say isn't what it seems.

→ A popular fast-food menu item is back and sparking mixed reactions among loyal customers.

→ Americans are swapping cereal for soup at breakfast — and experts say the trend may make sense.

Woman holding a bowl of soup in a kitchen, eyes closed taking in smell.

Nutritionists say warm, savory meals may be easier to digest in the morning than cold foods. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Quick bites

→ Across the country, outrageous milkshakes are turning heads — and tempting taste buds — in a big way.

→ Steve Doocy begins his road trip "For All America" with a stop at a heartland diner famous for its breakfast dish.

Steve Doocy kicks off 'For All America' road trip in Kansas Video

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"Young consumers are moving away from traditional brands because they don't trust them unconditionally."

→ The author of "Gen Z 360" says younger Americans are favoring snacks with simpler ingredients and more nutritional benefits.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue