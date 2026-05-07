Nutrition experts reveal 5 of the healthiest nut options for your diet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ Experts crack the case on which everyday nut delivers the biggest health boost.

→ A celebrity chef spotlights a restaurant shift as guests leave meals unfinished and rethink how they dine out.

→ Chefs call out four everyday cooking habits they say could be sabotaging meals without you realizing it.

The hot plate

→ Rising prices hit the drive-thru as fans sound off on a McDonald's burger "deal" that they say isn't what it seems.

→ A popular fast-food menu item is back and sparking mixed reactions among loyal customers.

→ Americans are swapping cereal for soup at breakfast — and experts say the trend may make sense.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Quick bites

→ Across the country, outrageous milkshakes are turning heads — and tempting taste buds — in a big way.

→ Steve Doocy begins his road trip "For All America" with a stop at a heartland diner famous for its breakfast dish.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"Young consumers are moving away from traditional brands because they don't trust them unconditionally."

→ The author of "Gen Z 360" says younger Americans are favoring snacks with simpler ingredients and more nutritional benefits.