White House gets an unexpected buzz as thousands of bees swarm the executive mansion's North Lawn

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The White House got an unexpected buzz Friday when thousands of bees swarmed the North Lawn weeks after first lady Melania Trump added new bee colonies to the executive mansion grounds.

Numerous black dots, later identified as a swarm of bees, were spotted on the White House near the press corps’ Pebble Beach media area on the North Lawn.

About 20 minutes later, the bees swarmed into a hive on a tree on the North Lawn of the White House.

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It is unclear what led to the swarm, though just weeks ago the first lady announced the addition of two new bee colonies to the property's existing two.

She also unveiled a new replica White House beehive on the South Lawn.

It is unclear if the bees confused the historic mansion with their new, similarly styled home.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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The hive took center stage during Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit when the royal couple, both longtime supporters of beekeeping, toured the newly expanded hive with the Trumps on the South Lawn.

White House honey was also served in dishes at the state dinner.

Fox News Digital previously reported the colony expansion is expected to boost annual honey production by an estimated 30 pounds, allowing for even greater use in preparing White House culinary dishes, serving as official gifts from the president and the first lady and supporting charitable donations of healthy foods to local food kitchens.

The colony can grow to roughly 70,000 bees in peak summer months, producing up to 225 pounds of honey annually.

Funded through the Trust for the National Mall, the new White House hive supports the existing colonies in pollinating the nearby White House Kitchen Garden, Flower Cutting Garden and vegetation on the National Mall.

The White House beekeeping program started in 2009 after a White House carpenter, Charlie Brandt, started keeping bees on the complex as a hobby a few years prior.

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The Office of the First Lady said the hobby has since become " a lasting tradition ."

FOX Business' White House correspondent Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.