Tim Tebow shares dying father’s last word in emotional moment as faith message goes viral

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Former NFL quarterback and faith icon Tim Tebow is remembering his father not just as a parent, but as a devoted Christian who professed his deep belief in God up to his final moments on Earth.

The football legend and outspoken Christian shared the passing of his father, Bob Tebow, in a moving LinkedIn post Friday in which he offered a message rooted in hope, not loss.

"Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home," Tebow wrote.

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"He’s healed and whole now," Tebow added. "So we don’t mourn, as those with no hope."

His father had been battling Parkinson's disease and was diagnosed in 2016, the former Florida Gators quarterback announced 10 years ago.

As messages of condolence poured in, Tebow emphasized a different perspective shaped by his beliefs.

"Many will say, ‘Sorry for your loss,’ but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever!" he wrote.

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Tebow recalled asking his father shortly before his death what he looked forward to most about heaven.

"He simply said, 'Jesus,'" Tebow wrote.

"He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face."

Bob Tebow's legacy extended far beyond his family, the Tim Tebow Foundation wrote in its own tribute on LinkedIn.

The organization described him as a man devoted to ministry work, including years spent sharing the Gospel in the Philippines and helping shape the mission of the foundation as a founding board member.

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"Mr. Tebow’s life was spent advancing the Kingdom of God," the foundation said in a statement, noting his "deep, unapologetic love of the Savior."

The faith-based nonprofit, founded by Tim Tebow in 2010, works to bring "faith, hope and love" to vulnerable communities around the world, reflecting values that were central to his father’s life.

It focuses on efforts such as combating human trafficking, supporting orphan care and providing medical and special needs ministry, according to its website.

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As tributes continue to roll in, many commenters echoed Tebow’s perspective, sharing their own experiences with loss and describing grief as a mix of sadness and hope — with comfort in the belief that loved ones are "home" with Jesus.

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Wrote one follower of Tebow's on LinkedIn, "Beautiful and godly words. For those of us who are in Christ, death has no sting."

Said another, "It is so hard to watch our heroes go home. I’ll be praying for you, Tim."

Said another person in a comment, "Such a beautiful testament to your Dad. I never met him, but I'm sure he was an incredible man of faith as he raised you. I've been following you closely since college. You were the only pro athlete that I would root for, regardless of whatever team you played on. You were obviously called to do more than play football. Thanks to you and your Dad for being great examples for Christ in this world. Prayers to you and your family. Glad that your father is now home."

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Tebow closed his own post with a deep message of faith about his father.

"See you soon, Dad," he wrote.