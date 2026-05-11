Melania Trump's family-first Mother's Day message slammed as 'out of touch' by critics

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First lady Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day message this weekend about family, parenting and career emphasized that "women can thrive in both motherhood and business" — yet critics jumped on it, managing to slam both its tone and its timing.

"A mother’s devotion to her child is unmatched," she wrote in a piece published in The Washington Post, noting that mothers often serve as a child’s "first teachers of empathy, aspiration and discipline."

She said mothers play a central role in shaping their children’s values, character and sense of responsibility.

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Women can pursue careers while keeping their family at the center of their lives, Mrs. Trump wrote.

"Yes, women can thrive in both motherhood and business," she said while noting that strong support systems are often essential for balancing both.

Melania Trump also emphasized the importance of self-care, writing that taking time to restore energy is "not selfish, but an important part of caring for others."

The column highlighted themes of family, tradition and the role of mothers in shaping future American generations.

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The message quickly drew a wide range of reactions online — particularly on social media.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of the First Lady for comment.

Some readers pushed back on the tone of the piece, with one commenter even saying that it felt "out of touch with what many working mothers are dealing with."

Others questioned the broader premise.

"Beautifully written," wrote one person.

"Motherhood has never been dishonored," one user wrote — responding to Mrs. Trump's call to "restore" its role.

"Why would we take advice from her?" said another person.

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Some critics suggested the message did not reflect the realities faced by many families today, including rising costs and childcare access.

One person wrote on X, in part, "You have no clue what it takes to raise children in today's world."

Many others, however, defended the first lady’s remarks.

"I admire this sentiment," one user wrote. "You have raised a fine son. I hope he appreciates you."

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"Beautifully written," another person added.

Yet another individual called the op-ed "a lovely tribute to mothers," while someone else said Mrs. Trump is "a class act."

America's first lady has previously spoken out about her approach and beliefs about parenting and family life.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" ahead of President Trump’s second term, she said she believed children should be guided early on, then given independence as they grow.

"We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly," she said.

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At the time, she said she planned to split her time between the White House and New York.

Barron Trump was then taking classes at New York University’s main campus in New York City, though recent reports indicate he has transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C. campus.

"America can restore the honor of motherhood."

"My first priority is ... to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," Melania Trump wrote in her piece.

She also noted, "America can restore the honor of motherhood after years in which feminism often placed career above family, with consequences to our nation."

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Speaking about the miracle of motherhood and the strong bond between mother and child, Melania Trump said just before Mother's Day this year, "A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world. … After nine months, the miracle of life creates a fascinating bond between mother and child with each breath. Day by day, this bond deepens, bringing forth emotions never felt before."

She also said, "Only a mother can carry this type of powerful connection with her child, which is also too profound for words."