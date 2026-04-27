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Cruise line faces backlash after key onboard attractions shut down without notice

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A major cruise line is facing backlash after key onboard attractions were shut down without advance notice to passengers.

→ Familiar sights disappear behind construction walls as a beloved amusement park pushes forward with one of its biggest expansions yet.

→ A single coin helped archaeologists pinpoint the site of a doomed colonial settlement in a popular tourist destination.

Icon of the Seas Water Slides

Recent passengers reported that a cruise ship has had water slide closures. (Joe Raedle)

Conversation starters

→ A popular amusement park backed off a face-covering policy after backlash over a newly posted restriction.

→ Officials are clamping down on tourism as surging visitor numbers push a popular summer getaway to its limits.

→ A Florida wildlife facility is under scrutiny after dozens of animals were found dead in a warehouse.

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Hersheypark

Some visitors criticized the park after a sign about face coverings that targeted younger guests gained attention. (Getty Images)

Discovery tales

→ A long-dormant mortar shell discovery is reigniting interest in one of the nation's bloodiest conflicts.

→ Revolutionary War artifacts were uncovered at the site of an infamous colonial-era heist.

→ A medieval letter tied to France's "Spider King" was discovered in a highly unexpected place.

Steve Doocy hits the road for Route 66 centennial celebration Video

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Quote of the week

"The design, the casino and the performances are all a nod to that golden era of Hollywood glamour, but translated."

A historic Lake Tahoe resort once frequented by Hollywood icons is set for a $298 million revival after more than a decade of closure.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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