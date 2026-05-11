Sewage barrels toward US from Mexico, plus hantavirus cruise concerns swirl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A surge of sewage-contaminated water from Mexico recently barreled toward the U.S. coastline, prompting health warnings.

→ The U.S. issued a travel warning for a South American destination as crime and trafficking concerns increased.

→ A rare rodent-borne virus tied to cruise deaths is raising new questions about possible human spread.

Conversation starters

→ An alcohol ban is affecting major cruise voyages at a Caribbean destination.

→ The debate over adults visiting Disney parks continued as public figures weighed in on whether the experience is for kids or grown-ups.

→ A humanoid robot brought aboard a commercial flight raised safety questions after a battery issue caused a delay.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Discovery tales

→ An underwater robotics expert documented a hidden network of shipwrecks beneath a major urban lake.

→ The wreck of the deadliest U.S. naval loss of World War I was found more than a century after it sank.

→ The FBI recovered a centuries-old Christian artifact after it resurfaced in an unexpected location.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Quote of the week

"That secret is now world-famous."

A popular waterfall, once a hidden gem, introduced reservation limits after visitor numbers surged and overcrowding strained park resources.