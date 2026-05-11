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Sewage barrels toward US from Mexico, plus hantavirus cruise concerns swirl

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A surge of sewage-contaminated water from Mexico recently barreled toward the U.S. coastline, prompting health warnings.

→ The U.S. issued a travel warning for a South American destination as crime and trafficking concerns increased.

→ A rare rodent-borne virus tied to cruise deaths is raising new questions about possible human spread.

Aerial view of treated wastewater flowing in Tijuana River near Real Del Mar

County officials are advising visitors to avoid contact with the water as sewage pollution has been linked to illnesses.  (Guillermo Arias/AFP)

Conversation starters

→ An alcohol ban is affecting major cruise voyages at a Caribbean destination.

→ The debate over adults visiting Disney parks continued as public figures weighed in on whether the experience is for kids or grown-ups.

→ A humanoid robot brought aboard a commercial flight raised safety questions after a battery issue caused a delay.

Dancing robot steals show at airport gate, briefly delays departing flight Video

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Discovery tales

→ An underwater robotics expert documented a hidden network of shipwrecks beneath a major urban lake.

→ The wreck of the deadliest U.S. naval loss of World War I was found more than a century after it sank.

→ The FBI recovered a centuries-old Christian artifact after it resurfaced in an unexpected location.

Split image of agent measuring urn, urn on display

The FBI recovered a 17th-century reliquary urn stolen from an Italian church after it resurfaced in New England. (FBI Boston)

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Quote of the week

"That secret is now world-famous."

A popular waterfall, once a hidden gem, introduced reservation limits after visitor numbers surged and overcrowding strained park resources.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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