Spirit Airlines turmoil leaves budget travelers scrambling for refunds, answers

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→ As Spirit Airlines collapses, flyers worry the ultra-low-cost model could take a serious hit.

→ Officials in one major region urge residents to work from home this summer for a most unusual reason.

→ An archaeologist solved a decades-old mystery after uncovering a major Christian leader's lost treasure in a river.

Conversation starters

→ Two hikers died in separate incidents at a national park within five days, raising new safety concerns.

→ A popular island has imposed fines and new limits to manage growing tourist crowds.

→ Frightened amusement park riders were left suspended after a ride was halted over a safety violation.

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Discovery tales

→ A centuries-old shipwreck tied to an iconic naval commander was found after being lost for generations.

→ Archaeologists discovered a large artifact showing a pharaoh believed to have confronted Moses in Exodus.

→ A researcher pinpointed Shakespeare's long-unknown London home — ending a centuries-old mystery.

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Quote of the week

"Route 66 … connects the country together. It's what brings us together and allows us to have joy along the way."

Steve Doocy traveled along Route 66 to mark the highway's upcoming centennial, highlighting local communities, classic cars and small businesses during a multi-day road trip.