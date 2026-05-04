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Lifestyle Newsletter

Spirit Airlines turmoil leaves budget travelers scrambling for refunds, answers

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ As Spirit Airlines collapses, flyers worry the ultra-low-cost model could take a serious hit.

→ Officials in one major region urge residents to work from home this summer for a most unusual reason.

→ An archaeologist solved a decades-old mystery after uncovering a major Christian leader's lost treasure in a river.

Spirit airlines chaos spirals fueling fear about fare hikes

Spirit Airlines' sudden shutdown ahead of the summer travel season is fueling fears among passengers that already-high fares will get higher. (Joe Raedle)

Conversation starters

→ Two hikers died in separate incidents at a national park within five days, raising new safety concerns.

→ A popular island has imposed fines and new limits to manage growing tourist crowds.

→ Frightened amusement park riders were left suspended after a ride was halted over a safety violation.

Six Flags riders stranded midair after operator halts 200-foot swing ride Video

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Discovery tales

→ A centuries-old shipwreck tied to an iconic naval commander was found after being lost for generations.

→ Archaeologists discovered a large artifact showing a pharaoh believed to have confronted Moses in Exodus.

→ A researcher pinpointed Shakespeare's long-unknown London home — ending a centuries-old mystery.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Split image of excavation site, depiction of Moses and pharaoh

The statue is believed to depict Ramses II, a ruler often linked by historians to Moses and the Exodus story. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; Rischgitz/Getty Images)

Quote of the week

"Route 66 … connects the country together. It's what brings us together and allows us to have joy along the way."

Steve Doocy traveled along Route 66 to mark the highway's upcoming centennial, highlighting local communities, classic cars and small businesses during a multi-day road trip.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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