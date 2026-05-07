Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy date night after she opens up about deep bond

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Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner recently enjoyed a Saturday date night during Miami Race Week, attending one of the most exclusive events tied to the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The couple was spotted at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event on May 2, where they appeared relaxed as they mingled with guests and took in the lively atmosphere, Page Six reported.

Ivanka Trump, 44, wore a sleek black mini dress with silver detailing, paired with neutral heels, while Kushner, 45, opted for a more casual look in a navy jacket, white shirt and dark pants. Video showed them holding hands as they walked into the event.

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The couple has been together for nearly two decades, first meeting in 2007 before marrying in 2009.

They share three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, and have largely focused on family life in recent years while maintaining a presence at select public events.

In the past, Ivanka Trump has offered insight into their relationship, highlighting Kushner's role as a partner and father.

In a birthday post earlier this year, Ivanka Trump wrote a heartfelt message about her husband.

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"You lead with thoughtfulness, vision and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else," she wrote on Instagram.

"Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time," she added.

"That is your legacy above anything else."

She added, "I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you."

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Ivanka Trump and Kushner both served as senior advisors during President Donald Trump’s first term, though Ivanka Trump has since pulled back to prioritize her family life and children.

The couple reside in South Florida, where they keep a relatively low profile while occasionally attending high-powered events such as the Miami Grand Prix.

Kushner remains a close adviser to Trump, particularly in relation to foreign policy and Middle East matters.

The couple were married at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a ceremony attended by family, friends and high-profile guests.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that Ivanka Trump opened up on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast about her husband's battle with thyroid cancer, also revealing she sought therapy during a difficult period after leaving Washington, D.C.

"All of these challenges … remind you how finite and how precious" the moments of life are, she said during the April podcast episode.

"It makes you realize you just can't take anything for granted," she added.

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Kushner was diagnosed in October 2019 but kept the illness private at the time, later sharing details in his 2022 memoir, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir."