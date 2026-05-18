Final casino resort closure marks end of era for once-booming Nevada town

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→ A once-booming casino town is set to close its final resort this summer after years of declining tourism.

→ Five divers died while exploring a deep underwater cave in a luxury tourist destination, leaving families searching for answers.

→ A tourist skipped the coin toss and dove straight into trouble at an iconic landmark.

Conversation starters

→ A popular tourist city is fast-tracking a new cruise passenger tax as officials push to reduce short-stay visitors.

→ Officials unveiled the interior of a massive ancient tomb believed to be connected to Alexander the Great.

→ A beloved theme park's summer opening is facing uncertainty as maintenance workers weigh a possible strike.

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Discovery tales

→ A dog walker's routine stroll in a picturesque forest led to the discovery of a 3,000-year-old find beneath a fallen tree.

→ Ancient artifacts uncovered beneath Cape Canaveral Space Force Station revealed centuries of Indigenous life — while one mysterious object continues to puzzle researchers.

→ A hiker uncovered a 1,500-year-old gold sword relic hidden beneath a tree in a discovery reminiscent of a real-life Excalibur.

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Quote of the week

"They can be very protective over each other."

A zebra and giraffe formed an unlikely bond at a Georgia animal park, where caretakers said the pair now spend much of their time together.