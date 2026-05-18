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Lifestyle Newsletter

Final casino resort closure marks end of era for once-booming Nevada town

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A once-booming casino town is set to close its final resort this summer after years of declining tourism.

→ Five divers died while exploring a deep underwater cave in a luxury tourist destination, leaving families searching for answers.

→ A tourist skipped the coin toss and dove straight into trouble at an iconic landmark.

Aerial view of Primm with casinos, hotels, rollercoaster

Primm's remaining casino hotel is set to close July 4, leaving hundreds of workers without jobs in the Nevada border town. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conversation starters

→ A popular tourist city is fast-tracking a new cruise passenger tax as officials push to reduce short-stay visitors.

→ Officials unveiled the interior of a massive ancient tomb believed to be connected to Alexander the Great.

→ A beloved theme park's summer opening is facing uncertainty as maintenance workers weigh a possible strike.

The new entrance to Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Despite ongoing negotiations, the theme park is scheduled to open daily beginning May 21. (iStock)

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Discovery tales

→ A dog walker's routine stroll in a picturesque forest led to the discovery of a 3,000-year-old find beneath a fallen tree.

→ Ancient artifacts uncovered beneath Cape Canaveral Space Force Station revealed centuries of Indigenous life — while one mysterious object continues to puzzle researchers.

→ A hiker uncovered a 1,500-year-old gold sword relic hidden beneath a tree in a discovery reminiscent of a real-life Excalibur.

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Split image of gold artifact, depiction of King Arthur

A discovery reminiscent of King Arthur legends has emerged, where a gold sword fitting that dates back 1,500 years was recently uncovered by a hiker. (Annette Græsli Øvrelid/Museum of Archaeology, UStavanger/Cover Images; Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

Quote of the week

"They can be very protective over each other."

A zebra and giraffe formed an unlikely bond at a Georgia animal park, where caretakers said the pair now spend much of their time together.

Zebra and giraffe form special bond in animal park Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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