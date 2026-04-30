Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 1, 2026

This week's News Quiz reveals the gift President Donald Trump received and the fate of a librarian who allegedly threatened him on TikTok

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring a special gift from King Charles to President Donald Trump during the royals' U.S. visit, and a conclusion in the case of a librarian who allegedly threaded the president on TikTok.

Looking for another challenge?

Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned, and singer Jelly Roll admitted he "lost his way" after losing a lot of weight, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of baseball bests, restaurant revamps and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue