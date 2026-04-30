Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 1, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring a special gift from King Charles to President Donald Trump during the royals' U.S. visit, and a conclusion in the case of a librarian who allegedly threaded the president on TikTok.

Looking for another challenge?

Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned, and singer Jelly Roll admitted he "lost his way" after losing a lot of weight, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of baseball bests, restaurant revamps and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!