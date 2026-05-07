Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 8, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring a barnburner Los Angeles mayoral debate featuring reality star Spencer Pratt and Mayor Karen Bass, and a lawsuit over "tomato fraud."

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King Charles gave a gift to President Donald Trump, and the verdict was decided in the case of a librarian who allegedly threatened the president over TikTok, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of remarkable road trips, cool coin collections and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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