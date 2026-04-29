Costco shoppers sound off after downsized bagels fuel pricing controversy

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→ A smaller Costco bagel bundle wins praise for less waste and raises fresh questions about cost.

→ Skipping one simple post-coffee step could be turning your machine into a breeding ground for germs.

→ Microscopic food DNA on a cloth believed to have wrapped Jesus is stirring fresh intrigue.

The hot plate

→ A buzzy Panera menu launch is under fire as employees and customers question waste, value and originality.

→ That pricey, melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu might not be the real deal as experts share how to spot fakes.

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Quick bites

→ Supermarket hot food bars are heating up as shoppers hunt for easy, affordable meals.

→ A Siberian tiger's birthday gets a carnivore-friendly twist with a creative "cake" at the zoo.

→ Burger King fans swear one simple request delivers a hotter, fresher Whopper — but not everyone is sold.

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Quote of the week

"Try the queso and make sure your belt has an extra hole."

→ An expert's ranking of America's top food cities could ruffle local feathers.