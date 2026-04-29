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Lifestyle Newsletter

Costco shoppers sound off after downsized bagels fuel pricing controversy

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A smaller Costco bagel bundle wins praise for less waste and raises fresh questions about cost. 

→ Skipping one simple post-coffee step could be turning your machine into a breeding ground for germs.

→ Microscopic food DNA on a cloth believed to have wrapped Jesus is stirring fresh intrigue.

Bakery workers at Costco

A smaller bagel option at Costco is sparking debate over convenience, value and food waste. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The hot plate

→ A buzzy Panera menu launch is under fire as employees and customers question waste, value and originality. 

→ That pricey, melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu might not be the real deal as experts share how to spot fakes. 

Chef slicing Kobe beef on a hotplate

Wagyu beef, once a luxury import from Japan, is now widely available in the U.S. at varying price points and quality levels. (iStock)

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Quick bites

→ Supermarket hot food bars are heating up as shoppers hunt for easy, affordable meals.

→ A Siberian tiger's birthday gets a carnivore-friendly twist with a creative "cake" at the zoo.

→ Burger King fans swear one simple request delivers a hotter, fresher Whopper — but not everyone is sold. 

Man eating a Whopper, seen up close and wearing Burger King shirt

Burger King customers say a simple request can result in a hotter, fresher Whopper. (Julian Stratenschulte/Picture Alliance)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"Try the queso and make sure your belt has an extra hole."

→ An expert's ranking of America's top food cities could ruffle local feathers.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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