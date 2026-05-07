Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child, a girl

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl named Viviana.

Leavitt announced the joyous news in a post on X, sharing details about her growing family.

"On May 1st, Viviana aka "Vivi" joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt wrote. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister."

"We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."

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Leavitt and her husband Nick are also parents to a son, Niko, who was born in July 2024.

Leavitt was the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.

The White House’s purported plan for a lineup of guest hosts for press briefings to replace Leavitt while she is on maternity leave was revealed late last month.

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Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns reported on social media on April 24 that Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, "though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take."

"No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press, including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself," Burns added.

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The White House confirmed the report to Fox News Digital at the time.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.