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Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child, a girl

Leavitt made history as first pregnant press secretary and says family is enjoying their 'blissful newborn bubble'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl named Viviana.

Leavitt announced the joyous news in a post on X, sharing details about her growing family.

"On May 1st, Viviana aka "Vivi" joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt wrote. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister."

"We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."

KAROLINE LEAVITT IS EXPECTING A BABY GIRL IN MAY 2026, SAYS MOTHERHOOD IS 'CLOSEST THING TO HEAVEN ON EARTH'

Karoline Leavitt smiling as she cradles newborn baby daughter, Viviana

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child, a "perfect and healthy" baby girl named Viviana, in a social media post. (Karoline Leavitt/X)

Leavitt and her husband Nick are also parents to a son, Niko, who was born in July 2024.

Leavitt was the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.

Karoline Leavitt standing at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The White House’s purported plan for a lineup of guest hosts for press briefings to replace Leavitt while she is on maternity leave was revealed late last month.

FAMILY MATTERS: HOW VP VANCE, WIFE DELIVER 'NORMALCY TO THE KIDS IN A VERY ABNORMAL SITUATION'

Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns reported on social media on April 24 that Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, "though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2026. Leavitt addressed reporters about the upcoming White House Correspondents' dinner. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press, including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself," Burns added.

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The White House confirmed the report to Fox News Digital at the time.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

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