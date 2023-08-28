Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Cool off with easy, homemade peach cobbler ice cream: Try the recipe

Check out this delicious recipe for a no-churn peach cobbler ice cream

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
Many people may scream for ice cream — but not everyone may have an ice cream maker lying around the kitchen. 

"You don’t need an ice cream maker to create the easiest, most delicious ice cream ever," said Sheri Silver, a New York-based food photographer of SheriSilver.com, who's offering a no-churn ice cream recipe to Fox News Digital.

"Start with a two-ingredient base, then add your choice of mix-ins," she continued, noting that this cobbler version contains a quick cook peach purée, buttery streusel and a cinnamon crunch swirl. 

Read on for a delicious dessert that'll help you cool off at the close of summer.

ice cream base for no churn peach cobbler

This no-churn peach cobbler icecream is sure to be a favorite cold treat as families try to beat the heat this season.  (Sheri Silver/www.sherisilver.com )

No-Churn Cobbler Ice Cream by Sheri Silver of SheriSilver.com 

Yield: 8-10 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 peaches, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons honey

peaches on marble counter

There's no better way to use this season's mouth-watering peaches. (Sheri Silver/www.sherisilver.com )

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 cup sugar, divided

2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

ingredients in peach cobbler ice cream

Bake a delicious crumble topping reminiscent of the iconic peach cobbler's crunchy exterior. (Sheri Silver/www.sherisilver.com )

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy cream

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees; line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium saucepan, bring your chopped fruit and honey to a boil. 

Cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, or until fruit has softened but still retains its shape. 

Cool to room temperature; wipe out the pan.

scoops of no churn peach cobbler ice cream

Pop your ice cream base and mix-ins in the freezer overnight and wake up to a perfectly creamy summer treat.  (Sheri Silver/www.sherisilver.com )

Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in your wiped out pan. Remove from heat and add 3/4 cup of sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon. 

Spread on one of your prepared baking sheets and bake for 10 minutes. 

Cool to room temperature and crumble into small pieces.

Wipe out the saucepan and melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter. Remove from heat and add the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, the brown sugar, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, flour and salt. 

Stir until combined and spread onto your prepared baking sheet, breaking the mixture up into small clumps. 

Bake for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.

no churn peach ice cream split

Combine these two classic summer treats into one creamy, mouthwatering dessert with this easy-at-home recipe. (Sheri Silver/www.sherisilver.com )

Line a loaf, square or springform pan with parchment paper. Pour the condensed milk into a large bowl. Whip the cream until stiff peaks form and fold one-fourth into the condensed milk to lighten it. 

Add the remaining whipped cream and fold till completely incorporated.

Pour 1/3 of the ice cream base into your prepared pan; smooth with the back of a spoon. 

Add 1/3 of the peaches, followed by 1/4 each of the cinnamon crunch and streusel. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, finishing with the cinnamon crunch and streusel.

Run a thin knife through the mixture to blend the ingredients, cover with plastic wrap and freeze overnight.

This original recipe is owned by sherisilver.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.