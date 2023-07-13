Expand / Collapse search
Dessert
Published

Easy banana pudding recipe with wafers and whipped topping: 'Satisfy that craving'

Creamy banana pudding recipe takes only 15 minutes to prep before chilling

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Banana pudding? Pass the spoon, please.

This summer, take a cue from Blair Lonergan of The Seasoned Mom food blog and whip up a batch of her divine banana pudding, which she calls "a go-to dessert in the south for summer picnics, potlucks and get-togethers." 

As Lonergan notes, this recipe is the easiest way she has found to "satisfy that craving for a cool, creamy treat using store-bought ingredients you can whip up in just a few minutes."

You’ll only need a few ingredients to make it, and the possibility of garnishes (whipped cream plus chocolate chips plus blueberries sounds about right) are virtually endless.

banana pudding in glass cup

Whip up a batch of Blair Lonegran's "divine banana pudding" this summer that will be perfect for all your summer gatherings. (The Seasoned Mom)

Get the recipe below. 

Easy Banana Pudding by Blair Lonergan of The Seasoned Mom 

Makes 9 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes (4 hours chilling time)

Ingredients:

1 (11 ounce) box vanilla wafer cookies

1 (3.4 ounce) small (4-serving) box vanilla instant pudding mix (plus the 2 cups of milk called for on the package to prepare the pudding)

This simple recipe only requires a few simple ingredients and you may already have some items in your pantry or fridge. (The Seasoned Mom)

3-4 large ripe bananas, thinly sliced (plus extra for garnish)

8 ounce container frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip), thawed

Directions:

1. Prepare the pudding according to the package instructions. Refrigerate and set aside.

2. Arrange vanilla wafer cookies in a single layer on the bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish. I used 24 cookies for each layer.

3. Use a spatula to spread half of the prepared pudding (approximately 1 cup) over the cookies.

4. Top the pudding with a single layer of banana slices.

5. Repeat the layers, starting with cookies.

6. Top the final layer of banana slices with whipped topping. 

7. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (or overnight). Just before serving, garnish with extra vanilla wafers and sliced banana, if desired.

banana pudding split

Enjoy this sweet, creamy summery treat in only a few short hours to beat the summer heat. (The Seasoned Mom)

This original recipe is owned by Blair Lonergan of The Seasoned Mom and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.