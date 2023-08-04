Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Silky' peanut butter pie takes 20 minutes to prepare — and you don't need an oven: Try the recipe

Try this recipe for a silky-smooth peanut butter pie

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you're looking for a delicious and easy-to-make sweet treat, reach for your peanut butter jar to try this no-bake pie recipe.

"I love no-bake butter pie because it's a quick and easy dessert that's perfect for warm weather or when you don't feel like turning on the oven," said Carla Bushey of Adventuresofanurse.com in New York.

"With its smooth and silky filling and Oreo Cookie crust, it's a delicious treat that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth," she continued, noting that this recipe can be made in advance and stored in the fridge until ready to serve, "making it a convenient option for last-minute gatherings or busy weeknights."

Get the full recipe below, courtesy of Bushey.

reeses peanut butter pie

This silky, smooth peanut butter pie is made with a delicious Oreo-based crust. (Adventuresofanurse.com)

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie by Carla Bushey at Adventures of a Nurse 

Yields: 8 slices 

Prep time: 20 Minutes 

Chill time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

peanut butter pie

The pie filling only uses four simple ingredients, all of which you may already have in your refrigerator or pantry: cream cheese, creamy peanut butter, powdered sugar and whipped topping. (Adventuresofanurse.com)

For the pie filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

¾ Cups Powdered Sugar

8 ounces whipped topping (Cool Whip)

peanut butter pie with bite taken out

The silky peanut butter filling paired with the crispy Oreo crust make for the perfect combination. (Adventuresofanurse.com)

For the Oreo crust:

2 cups crushed Oreos

½ cup salted butter, melted

9" pie pan

For decorating (optional):

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter, melted

3 tablespoons chocolate sauce

Mini Reese’s, chopped

peanut butter pie slice

Top off your no-bake dessert with some fun decorations like melted peanut butter, mini Reese's Cups and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. (Adventuresofanurse.com)

Directions:

For the Oreo crust:

1. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the crushed Oreos and ½ cup of melted butter. Press into a 9" pie pan and store in the refrigerator to set and until ready to use.

For the pie filling:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese and peanut butter using a handheld electric mixer. Add the powdered sugar and mix again until combined.

2. Fold in the whipped topping using a rubber spatula until completely mixed.

3. Pour the peanut butter pie filling into the prepared pie crust and spread evenly. Place in the refrigerator to set for at least 4 hours.

peanut butter pie split

This easy, no-bake recipe will come together in no time — the question is will it take longer for you to make it or eat it? (Adventuresofanurse.com)

For decorating (optional):

1. Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the pie using a spoon.

2. Drizzle the chocolate sauce over the pie.

3. Sprinkle on the chopped mini Reese’s, slice, and serve. Enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by Adventuresofanurse.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.