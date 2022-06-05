Strawberry French toast casserole: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When a craving for French toast strikes, don’t just make any old recipe. Heed its call by whipping up a batch of this over-the-top French toast casserole, complete with strawberries, strawberry preserves, cream cheese, brown sugar and powdered sugar.

"This Strawberry French toast casserole reminds me of sunny Sunday mornings, waking up to the smell of my mother cooking breakfast. It’s decadent and sweet with crisp caramelized edges and a nice custardy center," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com.

"Since strawberries are one of my favorite fruits and French toast is always so yummy, I decided to put them together and make this unforgettable breakfast that everyone loves."

As Brown-Chamberlain notes, this dish can be prepped the night before and baked in the oven in the morning. Whenever you make this tasty casserole, be sure to employ her pro tip and allow the dish to cool completely before adding the powdered sugar.

BEST BREAKFAST EVER: MAPLE BACON CINNAMON ROLLS

Strawberry French toast casserole by Britney Breaks Bread

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

BROWN BUTTER CINNAMON STREUSEL COFFEE CAKE: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

- 1 loaf brioche bread, sliced

- 6 eggs, room temperature

- 1¼ cup whole milk

- ¾ cup brown sugar

- 1 cup strawberry preserves

- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

- ½ teaspoon salt

- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, for garnish

- Strawberries, for garnish

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions

Spray a 9-by-13 baking pan with oil and place each piece of bread into the pan, laying one piece on top of the next. Whisk together eggs, milk, brown sugar, ½ cup of strawberry preserves, vanilla extract and salt. Whisk until smooth. Pour on top of bread and press bread down to ensure the bread is submerged in the custard. Mix together the remaining strawberry preserves with the cream cheese and spread on top of each piece of bread. Cover with plastic wrap. Let the bread sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour, optimally three hours to overnight. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 50 minutes to one hour, until the top is golden and crisp. Allow French toast to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Of note, the French toast will swell while baking but will deflate and flatten while cooling. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar and add strawberries on top.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.