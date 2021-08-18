Easy, ‘3-Ingredient Peach Pie’ for National Peach Pie Day: Try the recipe

Tuesday is National Peach Pie Day and whether you’re hoping to celebrate the food holiday or looking for a quick and delicious dessert, this recipe is for you.

The "Three Ingredient Peach Pie" recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits is exactly what it says, combining fresh peaches, peach jam and pie crust. An optional fourth ingredient is vanilla ice cream, according to the blog post.

Quiche My Grits creator Debi Morgan shared her easy and delicious recipe with FOX News ahead of the Aug. 24 food holiday.

In her blog post, Morgan describes the dish as "juicy, sweet and as fast as lightning to throw together."

She also promises the pie will "satisfy every one of your dessert cravings."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Three Ingredient Peach Pie" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 cup peach jam or preserves

6 fresh peaches (with peeling attached)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Roll out refrigerated pie crust to make it large enough to fit in the bottom of a pie plate and leave a 2 inch overlap on top.

3. Place pie crust in bottom of pie plate.

4. Spread peach jam on pie crust.

5. Thinly slice 6 fresh peaches and arrange in a circular pattern on top of jam. Start on the outside and press into jam as you go. Finish with another circular pattern in the middle.

6. Fold 2 inch overlap over peaches, leaving a large area open in the middle.

7. Brush pie crust with melted butter. Dust with sugar if desired.

8. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

9. Cool pie for 10 minutes before serving so it has time to set.