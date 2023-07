Ice cream quiz! How well do you know these sweet facts about the popular dessert?

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16, 2023 — and people across the country will be celebrating maybe all weekend with a scoop (or two or three).

The popular sweet treat is known as one of the most famous choices for dessert — and it comes in thousands of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream and so much more.

How much do you know about the popular treat?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!

When is National Ice Cream Day celebrated each year? Third Monday of July

Third Wednesday of July

Third Friday of July

Third Sunday of July Which first lady popularized the serving of ice cream in the White House? Martha Washington

Abigail Adams

Dolley Madison

Elizabeth Monroe Which U.S. president declared the first National Ice Cream Day? Ronald Reagan

John F. Kennedy

George W. Bush

Barack Obama There is no known single inventor of ice cream — true or false? True

False What are the four basic ingredients needed to make vanilla ice cream? Sugar, water, milk, vanilla extract

Sugar, milk, heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract

Sugar, heaving whipping cream, salt, vanilla extract

Sugar, water, coconut flour, vanilla extract The first U.S. printed advertisement for ice cream came out in what year? 1777

1801

1812

1853 It is widely believed that colonists brought the original ice cream recipe to North America from which country? Ireland

Scotland

England

Italy For years, Blue Bell Creameries produced which product before producing ice cream? Milk

Butter

Eggs

Gelato In which year did Ben & Jerry’s host its first-ever "Free Cone Day" at its first scoop shop in Burlington, Vermont? 1904

1979

1983

1996 Baskin-Robbins is known for offering how many flavors in store? 12

25

31

40 Which U.S. city was named the ice cream capital of the world in 1994? Le Mars, Iowa

St. Louis, Missouri

Helena, Montana

Cincinnati, Ohio The Guinness World Record, claimed in 2014 in Wisconsin for the world’s largest scoop of ice cream, weighs how much? 157 pounds

789 pounds

1,459 pounds

3,010 pounds Ice cream waffle cones became popular by accident after a vendor ran out of cups and made the cones from a waffle maker instead — true or false? True

False Which American is believed to have been the first person to write down an ice cream recipe? Julia Child

Ben Franklin

Thomas Jefferson

Martha Stewart Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream — true or false? True

False



Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our desserts quiz? Check it out here!

What about our pie quiz? Try it here!

And what about our hot dog quiz? Play it here!