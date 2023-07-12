Ice cream quiz! How well do you know these sweet facts about the popular dessert?

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16, 2023 — and people across the country will be celebrating maybe all weekend with a scoop (or two or three).

The popular sweet treat is known as one of the most famous choices for dessert — and it comes in thousands of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream and so much more.

How much do you know about the popular treat?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When is National Ice Cream Day celebrated each year?</h3> <ul> <li>Third Monday of July</li> <li>Third Wednesday of July</li> <li>Third Friday of July</li> <li>Third Sunday of July</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which first lady popularized the serving of ice cream in the White House?</h3> <ul> <li>Martha Washington</li> <li>Abigail Adams</li> <li>Dolley Madison</li> <li>Elizabeth Monroe</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president declared the first National Ice Cream Day?</h3> <ul> <li>Ronald Reagan</li> <li>John F. Kennedy</li> <li>George W. Bush</li> <li>Barack Obama</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>There is no known single inventor of ice cream — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What are the four basic ingredients needed to make vanilla ice cream?</h3> <ul> <li>Sugar, water, milk, vanilla extract</li> <li>Sugar, milk, heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract</li> <li>Sugar, heaving whipping cream, salt, vanilla extract</li> <li>Sugar, water, coconut flour, vanilla extract</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first U.S. printed advertisement for ice cream came out in what year?</h3> <ul> <li>1777</li> <li>1801</li> <li>1812</li> <li>1853</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>It is widely believed that colonists brought the original ice cream recipe to North America from which country?</h3> <ul> <li>Ireland</li> <li>Scotland</li> <li>England</li> <li>Italy</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>For years, Blue Bell Creameries produced which product before producing ice cream?</h3> <ul> <li>Milk</li> <li>Butter</li> <li>Eggs</li> <li>Gelato</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which year did Ben &amp; Jerry’s host its first-ever "Free Cone Day" at its first scoop shop in Burlington, Vermont?</h3> <ul> <li>1904</li> <li>1979</li> <li>1983</li> <li>1996</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Baskin-Robbins is known for offering how many flavors in store?</h3> <ul> <li>12</li> <li>25</li> <li>31</li> <li>40</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. city was named the ice cream capital of the world in 1994?</h3> <ul> <li>Le Mars, Iowa</li> <li>St. Louis, Missouri</li> <li>Helena, Montana</li> <li>Cincinnati, Ohio</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Guinness World Record, claimed in 2014 in Wisconsin for the world’s largest scoop of ice cream, weighs how much?</h3> <ul> <li>157 pounds</li> <li>789 pounds</li> <li>1,459 pounds</li> <li>3,010 pounds</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Ice cream waffle cones became popular by accident after a vendor ran out of cups and made the cones from a waffle maker instead — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American is believed to have been the first person to write down an ice cream recipe?</h3> <ul> <li>Julia Child</li> <li>Ben Franklin</li> <li>Thomas Jefferson</li> <li>Martha Stewart</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



