Cinnabon cinnamon roll copycat recipe with Trader Joe's ingredients goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re a fan of Cinnabon and already have Trader Joe’s in your grocery store rotation — you might want to try this viral copycat recipe.

Food content creator Kelsey Lynch posted a five-ingredient cinnamon roll recipe video to her Instagram account — Trader Joe’s Food Reviews — where she tests out products from the chain.

"I learned about this recipe on TikTok as it was going viral," Lynch told Fox News Digital.

VIRAL THREE-INGREDIENT CRÈME BRÛLÉE RECIPE IS A 'LOVE AT FIRST BITE' YOU CAN MAKE AT HOME

"I did not come up with it, but it is so delicious and really does taste just like the warm and gooey cinnamon rolls you get at Cinnabon," she said.

Kelsey Lynch’s ‘Cinnabon’ Style Chai Cinnamon Rolls 1 pack of pre-made cinnamon rolls (5 rolls per pack) ½ cup heavy whipping cream 5 tablespoons butter ¼ cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons chai tea latte powder Icing

The similarities in texture and taste are what led Lynch to dub her twist on the viral recipe "‘Cinnabon’ Style Chai Cinnamon Rolls."

Lynch made the dessert with pre-made cinnamon rolls from Trader Joe’s, but any brand will do, as long as there are five rolls in each pack.

In a baking pan, Lynch spaced out the rolls and poured heavy whipping cream over the unbaked pastries.

COOKIE-SHAPING HACK FOR TURNING OVAL COOKIES INTO 'PERFECT ROUND COOKIES' GOES VIRAL

She then combined melted butter, brown sugar and chai tea latte powder in a bowl; and generously drizzled the contents over each roll.

Lynch baked the cinnamon rolls for 18 minutes in an oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If a different cinnamon roll brand was purchased, Lynch said it would be best to follow the manufacturer’s baking instructions.

TIKTOKERS ARE MAKING 'OREO SUSHI,' A RISING NO-BAKE DESSERT TREND

For her batch, however, she baked the cinnamon rolls until they bubbled.

When the cinnamon rolls were done baking, Lynch set the cinnamon rolls to cool and topped them with the icing packet that came with the store-bought pastry package.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lynch estimates the recipe can be made in under half an hour for a single batch of five rolls.

The recipe, shared on Friday, July 8, has gone viral with some 415,000 views.

Commenters have praised the copycat recipe for being delicious and easy to make.