Brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake: Try the recipe

Coffee cake sure isn’t a bad way to start (or finish) the day, especially when it’s elevated with brown butter and even a glazed topping to sweeten the deal.

"It’s quite the utilitarian bake — it’s great for breakfast with coffee or tea but also pairs exceptionally well with ice cream for dessert!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com. "Use a springform pan to make this recipe for an easy assembly and removal once the cake is finished baking."

Brown Butter Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake by Britney Breaks Bread

Makes 10 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

Crumb Topping

8 tbsps Brown Butter, see instructions

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup + 2 tbsps all purpose flour

Filling

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 pinch salt

Coffee Cake

1 cup brown butter, see instructions

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup sugar

½ cup sour cream

1 tbsp vanilla extract

¼ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

3 cups all purpose flour

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp baking powder

Glaze Topping, Optional

2 cups powdered sugar

3-4 tbsps milk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Brown three sticks of unsalted butter in a pan. Set aside and allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes.

3. Make the crumb topping: add 8 tbsps of the brown butter to a bowl and add brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour. Mix together until mixture becomes clumpy. Place bowl in the freezer.

4. In a separate bowl, make the filling. Combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Mix together and set aside.

5. In a stand mixer using the whisk attachment or large bowl using a hand mixer, add the remaining amount of brown butter (this should be around 1 cup of butter), brown sugar, and sugar. Whisk together until fully incorporated. Add sour cream, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil. Continue to mix. Add eggs one at a time.

6. In a separate bowl, mix together dry ingredients: flour, kosher salt, and baking powder. Add half of the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix together. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Then add the remainder of the flour mixture and mix until batter is smooth, about 10-15 seconds. Be sure not to over mix.

7. Using a 9 inch springform pan, spray the pan with oil and then sprinkle with flour to ensure that the cake does not get stuck to the pan. (If using parchment rounds, lay the parchment paper down on the bottom of the pan)

8. Add half of the batter to the bottom of the pan. Then add all the filling. Add the remainder of the cake batter on top of the filling. (batter will be thick so use a spatula or spoon to ensure that cake batter is spread evenly across the pan)

9. Remove crumb topping from the freezer and sprinkle on top of the cake batter. Bake cake for 1 hour and 10-20 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool inside the pan for 10 minutes and then remove from the pan.

10. To make the glaze, mix together powdered sugar and milk. Drizzle on top of coffee cake.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

