Chocolate 'lasagna' for a unique, delectable dessert: Try the recipe

Yes, dessert lasagna is a thing and apparently it's delicious.

"This is such an easy, delicious make-ahead dessert for summer that will be sure to please adults and kids — especially chocolate lovers," says Natasha Kravchuk of Idaho, who's owner of the Natasha's Kitchen food blog.

"If you like chocolate cake but don’t like to bake, you have found yourself a new favorite recipe that takes practically no time to put together. The crunchy Oreo crust with a cheesecake layer and chocolate pudding makes for a phenomenal combination of flavors," she adds.

Grab that Oreo package in your pantry and try making this fun treat.

There’s no oven required, and it may please the chocoholics in your inner circle.

Chocolate Lasagna by Natasha Kravchuk of Natasha's Kitchen

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours freezing time

Ingredients:

Crust Layer:

14.3 oz pack of Oreos, or 405 grams

6 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Cheesecake Layer:

12 oz cream cheese, room temp

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar

8 oz Cool Whip, refrigerated (whipped topping)

Chocolate Pudding Layer:

7.8 oz instant chocolate pudding, (two 3.9 oz packages)

3 1/4 cup cold whole milk

Top Layer:

8 oz Cool Whip, refrigerated (whipped topping)

Directions:

Prepare Oreo crust:

1. In a food processor or blender, crush the whole pack of Oreos with their cream until fine crumbs form. Set aside about 3 tbsp of crushed Oreos for the topping. Transfer to a bowl and combine with melted butter.

2. In a 9"x13" baking dish, press the Oreo mixture into the bottom of the pan with a spatula to create a crust. Refrigerate while preparing the cheesecake layer.

Prepare cheesecake layer:

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Fold in the Cool Whip. Evenly and carefully spread the crust. Refrigerate while preparing the pudding layer.

Prepare chocolate pudding layer:

1. In a bowl, beat together the pudding mix and milk until the pudding thickens.

2. Spread the chocolate pudding evenly over the cheesecake layer. Refrigerate until pudding sets.

Top layer:

Top with a Cool Whip as the final layer and sprinkle with reserved crushed Oreos then cover and chill at least two hours and keep chilled until ready to serve.

This original recipe is owned by NatashasKitchen.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.