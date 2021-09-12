Fried Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for your NFL football party: Try the recipe

If chicken wings are getting old for NFL Sunday, a sweet and savory chicken biscuit can elevate your game-watching bone-free.

Southern food blogger Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits has an easy-to-follow " Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits " recipe that’s sure to satisfy your weekend need for comfort food.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can make fried chicken and biscuits like a pro.

Materials You’ll Need:

Bowls

Utensils for mixing

Tongs

Frying pan

Paper towels

Baking pan

Ingredients:

Fried Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts

Buttermilk

Garlic salt with parsley

Black pepper

Cayenne pepper

All-purpose flour

Cornstarch

Vegetable or canola oil

Buttermilk Biscuits

All-purpose flour

Baking soda

Baking powder

Salt

Butter

Buttermilk

Honey Butter

Honey

Butter

Garlic salt with parsley

Instructions:

Fried Chicken

Marinate 4 chicken breasts in 1 cup of buttermilk, ½ teaspoon of garlic salt with parsley, ¼ teaspoon of black pepper and ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper. The chicken can be cut in half if desired, but it will need to marinate in a refrigerated airtight container for at least 2 hours. Prepare the fried chicken batter by combining 1 cup of flour, 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, 2 teaspoons of garlic salt with parsley, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper and 1 cup of oil. Once marinated, place the chicken pieces in the batter and make sure the dry ingredients adequately cover each nook and cranny. Heat oil in a frying pan on a medium setting and place the chicken pieces in once it starts sizzling. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes on each side, using tongs to flip it back and forth. Continue to fry the chicken until the crust turns golden brown. Remove the chicken from the oil and place it on a plate with paper towels, so the excess oil can drain. Drizzle the chicken with honey.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Pour 2 cups of all-purpose flour, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, 1 tablespoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt in a bowl and mix it all together. Grate 1 stick of cold salted butter into the biscuit flour mix and crumble together. Make a well in the middle of the mix and pour in 1 cup of cold buttermilk. Stir together until the dry ingredients are moistened. Grab handfuls of the biscuit dough and pat each into a round ball before placing the dough in a buttered baking dish. It’s OK for the biscuit dough to touch. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and brush the tops of the biscuits. Bake the biscuits for 15 minutes in an oven that’s been set at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The biscuits can be taken out when golden brown.

Honey Butter

Place 1 stick of softened butter in a mixing bowl with 2 tablespoons of honey. Beat the butter and honey together until the mixture is smooth. Add a dash of garlic salt with parsley and stir in. Cover the honey butter bowl and refrigerate it until it’s time for serving.

Put It All Together