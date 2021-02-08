Woody Allen abuse allegations to be explored in new HBO doc: ‘It’s just the tip of the iceberg’

Woody Allen is the subject of a new shocking HBO documentary that’s investigating the sexual abuse allegations involving his daughter Dylan Farrow.

The film, titled "Allen v. Farrow," is a four-part docu-series that features home movies, court documents, police evidence and never-before-heard audio tapes, Variety reported on Friday.

The special also features interviews with Farrow, as well as Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco. Other relatives, investigators, experts and eyewitnesses have also shared their personal accounts.

According to the outlet, filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy take a close look at the abuse allegations, the subsequent custody trial, Allen’s relationship Mia’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn and "the aftermath of the trauma on the family in the years that followed."

Allen and Previn, 50, tied the knot in 1997. They share two daughters.

"Who on Earth could have believed that of Woody Allen?" Mia, 75, is heard saying in the film’s trailer. "I couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it."

"No matter what you think you know, it’s just the tip of the iceberg," said Farrow, 35.

A rep for Allen, 85, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the filmmakers. Allen and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Mia.

In 2014, Farrow claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. The allegations were first reported during his split from Mia, with whom he shares sons Moses and Ronan.

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Farrow. In a 2020 memoir, he said he "never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. He alleged that Mia coached Farrow. Still, Farrow has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

"Allen v. Farrow" will debut Feb. 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly.

Dick and Ziering also made the 2020 documentary "On the Record," which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons. He has denied the claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.