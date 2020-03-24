Woody Allen says he would ‘welcome’ daughter Dylan Farrow ‘with open arms’ despite molestation accusations

Woody Allen didn’t hesitate to share a message for his estranged daughter Dylan Farrow.

The director published his controversial memoir “Apropos of Nothing” on Monday after it was dropped by its original publisher due to backlash, People magazine reported. In the book, the 84-year-old addressed the rifts in his family.

“One of the saddest things of my life was that I was deprived of the years of raising Dylan and could only dream about showing her Manhattan and the joys of Paris and Rome,” he wrote in the controversial book.

“To this day, [my wife] Soon-Yi [Previn] and I would welcome Dylan with open arms if she’d ever want to reach out to us as [my son] Moses did, but so far that’s still only a dream.”'

Allen has been married to Previn – his ex-wife Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter – since 1997.

“Anyhow, you think that was a wise judicial decision, given the options available” he continued. “I think it was not only deliberately cruel to me but also catastrophic for Dylan, as you will later see.”

Dylan previously accused the 84-year-old of molesting her when she was a child. In an open letter published by The New York Times in 2014, the 34-year-old detailed her molestation claim.

“For as long as I could remember, my father had been doing things to me that I didn’t like,” she wrote at the time.

Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his 1992 split from the actress. While Allen was not charged, a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

According to People, Hachette was originally set to publish Allen’s memoir. However, the publisher dropped the book after many of the company’s employees staged walkouts in protests.

Dylan and her brother Ronan Farrow also slammed the publisher for giving Allen a platform for his memoir. In addition, the siblings alleged they were never contacted by the publisher to offer any consultation on the book.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan wrote in a statement.

Ronan’s 2019 book, titled “Catch and Kill,” was also published by Hachette.

“For the record, I was never contacted by any fact-checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” Dylan stressed.

Ronan, 32, released his own statement and shared “he was disappointed to learn” of Hachette signing on to publish the book and how it “concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on ‘Catch and Kill’ – a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” responded Hachette in a statement. “We take our relationships with authors very seriously and do no cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books.”