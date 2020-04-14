Mia Farrow provides coronavirus update following daughter's hospitalization

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Days after urging her social media followers for prayers, Mia Farrow has provided a positive update on her 26-year-old daughter who was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Mia, 75, informed fans that her daughter, Quincy Farrow, had no choice but check into a hospital amid her battle with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The "Great Gatsby" actress then took to her Twitter on Monday to share some good news and thanked fans for their support.

"Every day my daughter grows stronger. Thank you again with all my heart for your good wishes and your prayers," she said.

The activist reportedly adopted Quincy when she was 1.

Now 26, Quincy is married to her husband, Ethan, and the two share a daughter, Coretta, who is often featured on Mia's social media accounts.

Mia has remained extremely active on Twitter in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. In between her bashing of Donald Trump's handling of the global health crisis, she also sprinkled in some updates for fans following her daughter's struggle.

"My baby girl Quincy, her baby Coretta and husband Ethan -- just 7 weeks ago," Mia tweeted on Monday with a picture of the little family looking happy and healthy.

"Feels life (sic) forever ago," she added. "I know its greedy to want more than the enormous gift of her returning health -- but i wish i could be with her - i wish i could hug her."

Mia began this week focusing on the positive and shared a poem in honor of Irish poet Seamus Heaney's birthday on Monday.

"If you like this verse, you will never regret reading the entire poem. (attached) 'History says, Don't hope On this side of the grave, But then, once in a lifetime The longed-for tidal wave Of justice can rise up And hope and history rhyme,'" she quoted the poem.