Will Smith on Chris Rock Oscars slap: Actor explains why he didn't immediately apologize

‘IT’S ALL FUZZY' - Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock Oscars slap. Continue reading…

‘BRUCE AND ARTHUR’ - Ben Affleck's potential return as Batman teased by Jason Momoa: 'Reunited'. Continue reading…

NEW MUSIC - Beyoncé releases new album ‘Renaissance’ as singer Kelis accuses her of song 'theft'. Continue reading…

AGING IN HOLLYWOOD - Brooke Shields says women over 40 are 'unrepresented' in her career: 'You’re put out to pasture'. Continue reading…

‘STABLE CONDITION’ - Amy Grant hospitalized, in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville. Continue reading…

‘WE KNOW IT’S HARD' - Hilaria Baldwin says 'enemies' of husband Alec 'seek to destroy' him as she defends his 'humanity' online. Continue reading…

‘MOVE ON’ - Britney Spears' lawyer says her father Jamie should 'leave her alone' now that pop star won't be deposed. Continue reading…

‘I’M PLAYING A CHARACTER' - ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney on being a sex symbol, why she ‘won’t stop’ doing nude scenes. Continue reading…

‘BLONDE’ BOMBSHELL - 'Blonde' star Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos. Continue reading…

GETTING CHEEKY - Ashley Graham posts nude photo on Instagram: 'My booty's out'. Continue reading…

