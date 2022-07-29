Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Will Smith on Chris Rock Oscars slap: Actor explains why he didn't immediately apologize

Smith slapped Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony after the comedian mde a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Will Smith broke his silence about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in an emotional video shared to YouTube.

Will Smith broke his silence about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in an emotional video shared to YouTube. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘IT’S ALL FUZZY' - Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock Oscars slap. Continue reading…

‘BRUCE AND ARTHUR’ - Ben Affleck's potential return as Batman teased by Jason Momoa: 'Reunited'. Continue reading…

NEW MUSIC - Beyoncé releases new album ‘Renaissance’ as singer Kelis accuses her of song 'theft'. Continue reading…

Brooke Shields calls out the entertainment industry for not showcasing women over 40.

Brooke Shields calls out the entertainment industry for not showcasing women over 40. (Reuters)

AGING IN HOLLYWOOD - Brooke Shields says women over 40 are 'unrepresented' in her career: 'You’re put out to pasture'. Continue reading…

‘STABLE CONDITION’ - Amy Grant hospitalized, in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville. Continue reading…

WE KNOW IT’S HARD' - Hilaria Baldwin says 'enemies' of husband Alec 'seek to destroy' him as she defends his 'humanity' online. Continue reading…

‘MOVE ON’ - Britney Spears' lawyer says her father Jamie should 'leave her alone' now that pop star won't be deposed. Continue reading…

Sydney Sweeney defended her sex scenes in "Euphoria" and says she "won't stop" doing nude scenes.

Sydney Sweeney defended her sex scenes in "Euphoria" and says she "won't stop" doing nude scenes. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

‘I’M PLAYING A CHARACTER' - ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney on being a sex symbol, why she ‘won’t stop’ doing nude scenes. Continue reading…

‘BLONDE’ BOMBSHELL - 'Blonde' star Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos. Continue reading…

GETTING CHEEKY - Ashley Graham posts nude photo on Instagram: 'My booty's out'. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending