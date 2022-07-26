Britney Spears won't be deposed in conservatorship case: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears was recently handed another win in her conservatorship case as a judge ruled Wednesday that Spears will not have to sit for a deposition

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued in court that she "feels traumatized by what she went through" and answering questions from her father Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, would "retraumatize" her, per Page Six.

Weingarten reportedly plans to appeal the decision.

Jamie Spears will sit for a deposition by Aug. 12, and he will have to turn over any documents in his possession, the outlet reported. The family members continue to fight over attorneys' fees and other costs related to the 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year.

Since November 2021, Spears has been a free woman, released from the reins of her conservatorship, which was predominately overseen by Jamie. The news comes after a social media feud between Spears and mother Lynne Spears. In a since deleted post to her Instagram, Spears shared text messages she purportedly sent to both her mother and friend Jansen while under her conservatorship.

Spears claims neither her mother nor friend responded to her texts and wanted to share proof with the public.

Text messages she purportedly sent to her mother include, "I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach … I feel like he’s trying to kill me."

On Monday, Spears captioned screenshots of messages she allegedly sent to her mother with, "I show it because there was no response … When I got out, her words were, ‘You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.’"

Spears also shared texts that she said she sent to her friend, Jansen, which Spears says went unanswered.

According to the pop star, she inquired to her friend about drug doses she was being given, allegedly writing, "Also what about the lithium levels in your opinion and it being monitored for so long …I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make sense."

But Jansen took to her own since-expired Instagram story to reveal her account of what happened and show "proof" that she did, in fact, respond to Spears.

Jansen allegedly wrote, "I don't know tons about lithium so I had to research it. It said if it gets toxic to you you have the symptoms listed in the last text."

Lynne reposted Jansen's claim to her Instagram, adding, "Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

Spears' original caption also took aim at her sister, Jamie Lynn, who, in the past year, has also become an estranged relative. Britney wrote, "PS My sister’s text after not texting for 3 days was ‘They’re not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it?’"

But the saga didn’t end there. Spears had more to say.

In another Instagram post that has since been deleted, Spears wrote, "Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you texted me back ??? Play responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke !!! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!!"

Spears also claims her mother abused her and that ex-husband Kevin Federline took her kids. Spears added about Lynne, "… you abused me …"

Following the screenshots, Spears, seemingly turning a new page, then posted a picture of herself wearing only a boa and top hat, saying "KEEP IT CLASSY Y’ALL" and three kissing lips emojis.

Reps for Britney Spears, Lynne Spears and Jensen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.