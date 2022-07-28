'Blonde' star Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas shared new behind-the-scenes photos of herself as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic about the Hollywood bombhsell. De Armas is playing Monroe in the Netflix move "Blonde" that is based on the bestselling novel, released in 2000 with the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

In the photos shared on the actress' Instagram account, de Armas poses with Adrien Brody who plays Arthur Miller in the film. Another photo shows director Andrew Dominik capturing a photo of De Armas and Bobby Cannavale who plays Joe DiMaggio, in the movie. Miller and DiMaggio were both husbands of Monroe's at different points in time.

The NC-17 rated movie is being released on Netflix to stream on September 23 an d will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

ANA DE ARMAS NC-17 MARILYN MONROE MOVIE ‘BLONDE' WILL LIKELY ‘OFFEND EVERYONE’: DIRECTOR

De Armas has completely transformed for this film, from her look, to her demeanor to her speech. She spoke about what it was like learning Monroe's voice in an interview with the U.K publication The Sunday Times.

"It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried," she said.

De Armas also spoke to Netflix Queue about what it was like studying to play the Hollywood actress.

"We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year," she shared. She said that she read the novel, studied photos, videos and recordings to learn about the late actress.

The cast of "Blonde" also includes Garret Dillahunt, Sara Paxton, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Rebecca Wisocky, Evan Williams, Lucy Devito, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Lily Fisher, David Warshofsky, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler and Ned Bellamy.

NETFLIX DOC ON MARILYN MONROE MAKES SURPRISING ‘REVALATIONS’ ABOUT HER FINAL HOURS: ‘I WANTED TO KNOW MORE’

The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson and Christina Oh serving as the films Executive Producer.

In June, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the movie. The trailer is just over a minute-long, and starts off showing De Armas crying at a makeup vanity. Through the trailer, a version of the song "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" plays. Netflix described the movie, writing "Blonde" boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."

On July 28, 2022, a longer, official trailer for the movie was released. This trailer, which is about a minute longer than the original teaser, shows more of the cast members in the movie and shares even more clips from the upcoming film, with the same song playing in the background. Both trailers are mostly black and white.

De Armas was just in the Netflix movie, "The Gray Man" with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. She also was in the 2021 James Bond movie "No Time to Die."