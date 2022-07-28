Hilaria Baldwin says 'enemies' of husband Alec 'seek to destroy' him as she defends his 'humanity' online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria Baldwin defended husband, Alec, on Instagram Thursday in a lengthy message where she stood up for her partner and decried the "enemies" who "seek to destroy you."

The 38-year-old yoga enthusiast, who is pregnant with their seventh child, shared a black-and-white image of the couple as she described becoming his "person" being both a "joy and an eye opening experience" that she is "forever grateful" for every day.



"The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this ‘business’ can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others," she wrote to her nearly one million followers.

"Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose."

"This is not a new tactic…it’s as old as history…yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, ‘opinions,’ or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear.

Hilaria described how she still looks at Alec Baldwin, and they tell each other to take a "deep breath, in this together, keep on for the good of what we believe."

"People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices..turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity," she wrote.

"I am the one that sees you in your dark moments…the human moments—away from the movie stardom and public figure that people are so quick to elevate or execute. My empathy for your humanity is endless… unfortunately, having experienced the dehumanization myself."

She added: "I want you to be told time over time how much we see you and appreciate you. And we know that you are carrying quite a load, using the privileged place of your public voice for good."

"Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe."

Weeks ago, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by posting dueling social media messages to declare their love for each other after one decade of marriage.

"Happy 10th anniversary to a person who has taught me many things and given me gifts that normally come in 100 lifetimes," Alec captioned a photo of his wife with one of their little ones. "Life is hard. Marry well, I say."

She shared an image of Alec on bended knee in a chapel, likely the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York where they were married a decade ago.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec," she wrote.

Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 21 months; and Maria Lucia, 15 months. Hilaria revealed earlier this year that baby No. 7 was on the way.

He is also the father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has continued to show support for her husband who is still faced with multiple lawsuits following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico2, in October 2021.