‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney on being a sex symbol, why she ‘won’t stop’ doing nude scenes

HBO’s "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney is opening up about being a sex symbol and argued she "won’t stop" doing nude scenes.

"People forget that I’m playing a character," Sweeney said in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"They think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol.’ … I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them."



Sweeney, 24, continued to say that she wishes there was an "easier way" to have "open conversations" about people’s assumptions on actors in the industry.

Despite two first-time Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s "White Lotus" and "Euphoria," Sweeney was candid about what she went through — and is still going through — to make it in the Hollywood business.

The actress says she still continues to be an "outsider" in the industry.

"I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections. I started from ground zero, and I know how f***ing hard it is," she said.



"Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my f***ing ass off for 10 years for this.’"

Sweeney also revealed that she can’t take breaks in Hollywood or else she wouldn’t be able to "afford" Los Angeles, and said she doesn’t sleep because she worries she’ll lose her relevance as a rising young star.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.



"I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney’s popular role in "Euphoria" as high schooler Cassie Howard has sparked controversy, as viewers were concerned about the overly sexualized material and how its creator, Sam Levinson, has handled nude scenes.

The rising star explained to the media outlet that she fully trusts "the filmmakers that I work with, and I’m always so excited for whatever Sam writes."

The actress said she’s too focused on the material that she forgets she’s nude behind the scenes, adding, "It’s as if it’s someone else’s life."

The "Euphoria" star concluded the interview with discussing what her next move is in her career and her "professional values."

She added that she notices the entertainment industry "fails to facilitate loyalty."

"It’s built to try to make you backstab people," Sweeney said. "It’s insane. My agent is my best teammate, and I’ll have her forever."

Fox News Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.