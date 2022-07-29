Ben Affleck's potential return as Batman teased by Jason Momoa: 'Reunited'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Momoa seemingly teased Ben Affleck's return as Batman in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Momoa shared photos of the two Thursday after they were "busted on set" while exploring the back lot at Warner Bros. studios.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur," Momoa captioned the photos. "love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2."

The "Justice League" actor also shared a video of the tour group the duo ran into while exploring.

"Well it's not a f--king secret anymore, is it," Momoa asked the fans before apologizing for his language.

"That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans," he said, before adding, "Well, we tried to keep it a secret."

A representative for Affleck did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Momoa previously hinted at his return to the "Aquaman 2" set with an Instagram story.

The actor admitted he is "back on set," but could not tell fans any "top secret" details.

"All I can say is, thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment, because I can't say much more," Momoa said. "But good things are happening."

Affleck last appeared as Bruce Wayne's Batman in the 2017 film "Justice League." He decidedly passed on the role for the most recent standalone "Batman" film.

"I tried to direct a version of [Batman], [I] worked with a really good screenwriter, but kinda just couldn't come up with a version. Couldn't crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they've got some really good people," Affleck previously told Jimmy Kimmel during an episode of the late night show.