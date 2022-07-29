Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith
Published

Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith slapped Rock at the 2022 Oscars while the comedian was presenting an award

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Will Smith is speaking extensively about slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Smith shared a video to YouTube answering everyone's most asked questions, including why he didn't apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech. After Smith slapped Rock for telling a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, he went on to win best actor for his role in "King Richard."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

