Amy Grant ‘resting comfortably’ at home after biking accident, postpones August shows

Amy Grant is back home and recovering from her biking accident on Wednesday, but the artist has decided to postpone her August concert dates.

Grant, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after she fell on her bike while riding with a friend. A spokesperson for the "Baby Baby" singer told Fox News Digital that Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and hit a pothole.

A representative for Grant shared that she is in stable condition and stayed overnight in the hospital on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Per doctor’s orders, Grant was advised to postpone her August concert dates in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Johnson City, Tennessee, and Wilmington, North Carolina. A representative confirmed the concerts will be rescheduled for April and June 2023.

"All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates," the representative told Fox News Digital. "There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time."

Grant’s cycling accident comes two years after she underwent open-heart surgery to correct a heart condition she was born with but only recently discovered.

The Christian singer was diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or a PAPVR, which improperly circulates blood through the chambers of the heart. She confirmed her surgery in June 2020.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," Grant said on "Good Morning America" in February of last year.

"It's more like, 'Oh, my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Grant, who has been married to her husband Vince Gill, 65, for over 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner , with well-known crossover pop hits like "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and "That’s What Love Is For."

Grant has sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record "Heart in Motion," which introduced her to a larger pop audience.